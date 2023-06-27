BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new destination for sofas, curtains and other home decor is helping shoppers furnish their living spaces in Northampton County.
Dave's Home Furnishing, a family-owned business offering furniture and home goods such as lamps, mirrors and wall art, opened Saturday at 2920 Easton Ave., Suite 9/10, in Bethlehem Township.
The new store occupies a renovated spot next to Petco in The Shops at Bethlehem, formerly known as Easton Commons.
Customers can shop furniture for every room, including bedroom, dining room and living room pieces, co-owner Zafirah Singh said. The store also sells mattresses and box springs.
"People are really excited," Singh said. "We had a warm welcome on Saturday."
Singh and her husband, Dave Singh, also operate Dave's Department Store, selling furniture, housewares, clothing and more - at 282 Line St. in Easton.
The department store has been in its current Line Street space for about six years, but the business originated on Butler Street in Wilson in 2014, Zafirah said.
At the new Dave's location in Bethlehem Township, customers can shop furniture along with other home furnishings such as lamps, curtains, vases, chair cushions, and wall and tabletop decor.
Dave's carries chairs, tables and other pieces from a variety of furniture suppliers, including ACME Furniture, Cosmos Furniture and the business' most popular manufacturer, Ashley Furniture, Zafirah said.
The Bethlehem Township store is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.
"We're definitely known for our curtains," Zafirah said. "We're from New York, and we use suppliers from New York and New Jersey. So, customers are able to find a lot of unique items that they can't find in big chains."
The Shops at Bethlehem is in a fast-growing area, on the border of Bethlehem and Bethlehem Township.
Directly to the east of the Giant-anchored shopping center, 220 apartments are planned at the site of the former Bethlehem Drive-in theater. The project is dubbed Thirty22 - a nod to its address, 3022 Easton Ave.
The Shops at Bethlehem also recently welcomed Poke Bar 25, a fast-casual eatery specializing in custom and signature poke bowls, bubble tea and smoothies.