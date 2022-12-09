BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new restaurant will soon be serving up tuna tataki, teriyaki chicken and tributes to the Lehigh Valley's steel-making heritage in downtown Bethlehem.
Steak & Steel Hibachi Inc., a full-service gastropub offering sushi, hibachi dishes, craft cocktails and more, is expected to open within the next few weeks at 44 W. Walnut St., partner Rob Lewis said.
The business' name is a nod to the former Bethlehem Steel Corporation, and the dining establishment further pays homage to the company by incorporating images of its iconic blast furnaces into the restaurant's logo and decor.
"We're really excited to open our doors and show people what we've been working on," Lewis said. "We're still shooting to be open before 2023."
Steak & Steel is owned by a restaurateur group that also operates MYST, another gastropub specializing in sushi and hibachi selections, which opened three years ago in Jim Thorpe.
The team also runs more than a half dozen other Asian restaurants, including Uma Japanese Hibachi Steak House in St. Clair, Schuylkill County; Shogun Japanese Restaurant in Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County; Pearl Sushi Bar at Mohegan Sun Pocono in Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne County; Umi Hibachi Steak House & Sushi Bar in Indiana, Indiana County; Oliran Japanese Restaurant in Bloomsburg, Columbia County; Witch City Hibachi in Salem, Massachusetts; and a yet-to-be-named restaurant that's coming soon to Mountain Top, Luzerne County.
Steak & Steel, with seating for approximately 150 guests, will serve a wide array of freshly prepared sushi, including around 30 traditional rolls such as Boston, California and spicy yellowtail.
Customers also will enjoy nearly two dozen premium rolls such as the Bethlehem (blue crabmeat, cream cheese and asparagus, topped with smoked salmon and chef's special sauce) and Steak & Steel (eel, white tuna, salmon, crabmeat and asparagus inside, deep fried with chef's special sauce and tobiko on top).
Several rolls, including the Godzilla, Rainbow and Sakrua, will carry over from MYST.
"The American Dream is definitely a customer favorite," said Lewis, referencing the deep-fried roll with crab stick, smoked salmon, shrimp, cream cheese and asparagus, topped with tobiko.
Dinner entrees, served with soup and salad, will include a variety of sushi, sashimi, teriyaki, tempura and udon selections.
Proteins will include chicken, salmon, red snapper, shrimp, New York strip steak and scallops. Vegetable options also will be available.
Hibachi dinners, $16-$38, will include your choice of a single protein or a combination such as filet mignon and lobster tail. Hibachi dinners will include soup, salad, hibachi vegetables and fried rice or noodles.
Other menu highlights will include bento boxes; Thai specialties such as pad Thai and red curry; feature entrees such as crispy duck and spicy honey chicken; and appetizers such as edamame, crackling calamari and shumai.
"Something unique that we will have is uni, which is sea urchin," Lewis said. "Our sushi bar, in general, will definitely be a highlight because customers will be able to watch as their sushi is prepared right in front of them."
Steak & Steel will occupy former office space, which was overhauled to include a new drop ceiling, slate tile floor, recessed lighting and kitchen equipment.
The dining room will feature a red-and-black motif, complete with red pendant lights, dark wooden walls and an illuminated red accent wall featuring a wave design.
Additionally, Rev Signs of Walnutport printed and installed an enlarged black-and-white photo of the SteelStacks campus, taken by Lewis, behind the sushi bar.
The partners are aiming to create a "cozy atmosphere" to complement its traditionally prepared Japanese cuisine, Lewis said.
"We're going to have a really welcoming dining space, where people will be able to relax with friends and family over great food and drinks," Lewis said.
A construction team knocked down interior walls to create an open-concept design, allowing for ample natural light from the windows and easy flow between four different dining areas - the sushi bar, dining room, hibachi room and a full bar with eight draft beers.
Each bar will feature seating for 12 customers, while each hibachi table will accommodate up to 20 guests, Lewis said.
The bar will showcase a variety of local craft beer, wines and spirits, with a highlight being sake from Sango Kura in Delaware Water Gap.
"You could come here four times and not have the same experience," Lewis said.
Steak & Steel, featuring four 60-inch televisions, will be open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.
Customers can stay up-to-date on Steak & Steel happenings, including its opening announcement, by following the business' Facebook page, facebook.com/SteakandSteelHibachi. Info: 610-849-2323.