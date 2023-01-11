QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A new business in upper Bucks County will help people lead a healthier lifestyle in 2023.
The Phittest, a fitness center featuring a wide assortment of cardio and weight training equipment, is expected to open within the next couple of weeks at 306 W. Broad St. in downtown Quakertown, owner Anthony Fiore said.
The renovated space, which was vacant for several years, previously housed H C Kulp Jewelers.
Improvements include new dry wall, drop ceiling, flooring and lighting.
"Literally everything in here is brand new - from the HVAC system and front counter to the bathrooms and water fountain," Fiore said. "We're also going to have a full smoothie bar."
The gym will feature around 50 pieces of equipment, including ellipticals, tread mills, stationary bikes, a rowing machine and StairMaster.
There also will be a multitude of free weights, including dumbbells up to 125 pounds.
"All of the equipment is in place, and it's just a matter of adding finishing touches now," Fiore said. "We're finishing up our speaker install, and then we need to give the space a thorough cleaning before our final inspection."
The Phittest will be open daily, with tentative hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
The gym is offering an opening promotion of $35 a month, with a $20 sign-up fee and "no contracts or commitments," Fiore said.
"The new year is a great time to get in shape, and we're super convenient in the center of town," Fiore said. "People will be able to park right on the street in front of our building or in the parking lot directly across the street."
Fiore is operating the fitness center with his wife, Kristen Fiore, who's handling the business' finances, scheduling and other administrative duties.
The unique spelling of Phittest, with a "ph" instead of an "f," is a nod to Philadelphia.
"I'm from Perkasie, but I currently live in Oley," Anthony said. "So, I've always been a Philadelphia sports fan."
For more information on The Phittest, visit the business' website.