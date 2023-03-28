NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A new destination for brisket burgers, chicken paprikosh, and other savory dishes is satisfying appetites in Lehigh County.
Wild Turkey Grill, a full-service pub offering modern American cuisine, held a soft opening March 20 at The Club at Twin Lakes, 3625 Shankweiler Road, North Whitehall Township.
The restaurant had been hosting special events and Sunday brunches over the past few months, but it's now open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for lunch and dinner, general manager David Ford said. Brunch is continuing to be served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.
Wild Turkey Grill, with seating for around 65 guests, occupies a renovated space that previously housed the facility's former restaurant, Hickory Grill.
Improvements include new flooring, brick walls, pendant lighting, bathrooms, kitchen equipment, high- and low-top tables and more.
A new, L-shaped bar was constructed, and decorative accents - including collectible Wild Turkey whiskey decanters and enlarged photos of the neighboring Jaindl Farms - are displayed on the walls.
"Everything in the restaurant is new," Ford said. "We gutted the space."
The Club at Twin Lakes, formerly known as Iron Lakes Country Club, held a grand opening in June that celebrated improvements to the 18-house golf course, pro shop, banquet facilities and more.
The course was acquired in December 2021 by David Jaindl, owner and president of Jaindl Farms, an enterprise that includes Jaindl Land Company, Jaindl Turkey Sales, Jaindl Beverage (A-Treat), and Schantz Orchards.
The Jaindl family hired Illinois-based KemperSports, a golf course management company, to oversee operations at The Club at Twin Lakes as well as Jaindl's newly purchased Moselem Springs Golf Club in Richmond Township, Berks County.
At the new Wild Turkey Grill, customers can enjoy starters such as pierogies, turkey wings (available in barbecue, honey hot or garlic parmesan sauces) and a grilled steak flatbread (with caramelized onions, mozzarella, parmesan, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch and cilantro); and handhelds such as fish tacos, grilled chicken sandwiches and various burgers, including angus, plant-based and brisket (brisket short rib blend ground chuck with crisp cured Italian pancetta, shredded lettuce, tomato and Wild Turkey barbecue sauce).
More than a half dozen entrees, available during dinner, include grilled bone-in pork chop (with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables), aged bone-in ribeye (with Lyonnaise potatoes and broccoli rabe), pan-seared salmon (with sauteed mushrooms, spinach and toasted orzo with pea puree) and fettucini alfredo (with optional chicken or shrimp).
A signature chicken paprikosh dish uses Grandma Jaindl's recipe, featuring tender chicken in a rich, flavorful and creamy paprika-infused sauce.
In the restaurant's first week, popular selections have included a Jaindl turkey cheesesteak and turkey barbecue sandwich.
Customers with a sweet tooth also can enjoy the pub's signature dessert, a house-made white chocolate and cranberry bread pudding with bourbon sauce.
Wild Turkey Grill's culinary team is led by executive chef Noel Wheatle, who has been cultivating and creating delicious dishes for 20 years.
Born in Jamaica and raised in New York City, Wheatle was classically French trained at the Culinary Institute of West Palm Beach and has experience in multiple cuisines throughout the East Coast.
"Every meal Chef Noel creates reflects his experience and passion to his craft," a message on the restaurant's webpage reads.
Wild Turkey Grill, featuring a full bar with signature cocktails and seven draft beers, is adjacent to The Club at Twin Lakes' renovated Lakeview Ballroom, which is available for weddings, birthday parties and other private events.
The venue also hosts holiday events, with its next scheduled event being an Easter brunch buffet, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9.
Menu highlights include chef-attended omelet, waffle and carving (roasted sirloin and pineapple-glazed ham) stations; salads such as antipasto, Caesar, Greek pasta and Asian shrimp; brunch favorites such as crispy bacon, home fries, scrambled eggs, creme brulee French toast and stuffed strawberry crepes; main selections such as chicken piccata, turkey casserole and basked pasta alfredo; and assorted pastries, desserts and fruit.
The cost is $48 per person; $24 per child, ages 12 and under. Info: https://www.theclubattwinlakes.com/easter-brunch/.
The Club at Twin Lakes' golf course, constructed in the late 1950s and early '60s, is a mature course located on an old iron ore mine. The course, featuring elevated tees, sloping fairways and water hazards, is open year-round.
"Because we had such a warm winter with very little snow, January and February were actually pretty good months for us," Ford said.
Reservations for Wild Turkey Grill, which features seasonal outdoor dining overlooking the lakes, can be made online at opentable.com. Info: 610-395-3369.