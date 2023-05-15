PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A restaurant serving falafel, shish kebabs and other Middle Eastern favorites is now open in Warren County.
Amasi Restaurant, a full-service establishment specializing in Jordanian cuisine, opened Monday at 596 Elder Ave. in Phillipsburg.
The renovated building previously housed Makoto Japanese Steak House.
"We're excited to welcome customers," co-owner and chef Saad Alamarat said. "I think next week, when we are settled, we are going to have a grand opening with a live band."
Alamarat is operating Amasi with his brother, Saed Alamarat, who also will be cooking at the restaurant.
The siblings grew up in Jordan and paid homage to their native country with a wide array of Jordanian decor, including gold vases, lanterns, figurines and colorful, decorative plates, at the restaurant.
There are also dozens of photographs, including several scenes from Petra - the ancient city known for its rock-cut architecture, displayed on the walls.
Amasi, with seating for 130 customers indoors and another 38 customers on an outdoor patio, serves appetizers ($3-$7) such as hummus, grape leaves, fried cauliflower and mutabal (oven-roasted eggplant flavored with fresh garlic, yogurt and tahini, drizzled with lemon juice and olive oil, and garnished with parsley); and salads ($8-$10) such as arugula, tabouli and fatoush (crunchy, zesty mix of romaine lettuce, cucumbers and tomatoes tossed with toasted pita chips, sumac, fresh pomegranate, extra virgin olive oil and freshly squeezed lemon).
Charbroiled items, starting at $19, include shish kebabs, barbecue chicken and an Amasi combination (ground beef kebab, shish kebab and barbecue chicken). Charbroiled items are served with grilled tomatoes, onions and rice.
Customers also can enjoy traditional, made-from-scratch favorites such as maqluba (Palestinian and Jordanian spiced rice dish that is mixed with fried potatoes, eggplant, cauliflower and slices of thin chicken breast, sauteed with onions and garnished with parsley and almonds and served with yogurt) and mansaf (lamb cooked in a sauce of traditional Jordanian dry yogurt, known as jameed, served with white rice and toasted almonds and garnished with parsley).
Other menu highlights include galaya (fresh tomatoes sauteed with onions and garlic, flavored and cooked with spices and lamb cubes, served with rice), Amasi fish (whole fish, topped with dill, scallion, garlic, tomatoes, green pepper and onions, baked and served with rice), desserts such as baklava and kinafah and hot drinks such as Arabic coffee, espresso and green tea.
For this week only, Amasi will open at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Saad said. Starting on Thursday, regular hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
"We can also host any type of event, including birthday parties, baby showers, bridal showers and wedding gatherings," Saad said. "The entire space can be reserved." Info: 908-666-3135.