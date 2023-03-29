SOUTH HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Fans of cajun fries, shrimp tackle boxes, and spicy chicken sandwiches will soon have a new spot to frequent in Berks County.
The preliminary/final plan for a Popeyes restaurant to be constructed on Route 422 in South Heidelberg Township was approved by the township's Board of Supervisors during Tuesday's general business meeting.
The quick-service restaurant, totaling more than 2,000 square feet and featuring a drive-thru, was recommended for approval by the township's Planning Commission at its March 7 meeting.
The eatery will be built on Lot #5 of the Members First Subdivision on Route 422, located just west of Green Valley Road, next to a recently approved car wash.
"Based on feedback from the developer the hope is that both Popeye's and the approved Tommy's Car Wash (Feb 2023 approval) will be up and running towards the end of 2023," a post on the township's Facebook page reads.
Popeyes, a quick-service chain known for its fried chicken, biscuits and other Southern favorites, originated in New Orleans in 1972.
The chain is part of Restaurant Brands International Inc., which also owns Burger King, Tim Hortons and Firehouse Subs.
Popeyes has more than 3,700 restaurants globally, including other regional Popeyes locations on North Fifth Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township, East High Street in Pottstown, North Broad Street in Hatfield Township, South West End Boulevard in Quakertown, North Ninth Street in Stroudsburg, Hanover Avenue in Allentown and MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township.
The region's newest Popeyes restaurant opened in late December at 1935 S. Fourth St. on Allentowns' South Side, and another Popeyes restaurant with a drive-thru has been proposed at 701 N. 19th St. in Allentown.
Menu highlights include a wide array of chicken options, including nuggets, tenders, sandwiches and signature chicken boxes and meals; seafood selections such as a classic flounder fish sandwich and quarter-pound popcorn shrimp meal; and sides such as coleslaw, homestyle mac and cheese and mashed potatoes with cajun gravy.