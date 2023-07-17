BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new gas station has opened in Northampton County.
Raceway, with a few Lehigh Valley locations, opened Friday at 3608 Freemansburg Ave. in Bethlehem Township.
The site is the former home of Pagats Auto Service, which closed in 2022 after more than 65 years of business.
SWG Freemansburg Gas, a limited liability company, purchased the property in November for $535,000.
According to a gas station manager, the new Raceway location is run by Jimmy Singh, who also operates other local Raceway locations including those on Easton Avenue in Bethlehem and Bethlehem Township and Washington Boulevard in Washington Township, Northampton County.
The new Bethlehem Township location, open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, carries a variety of auto needs, including oil and antifreeze. Snacks and other convenience items are coming soon.
Six fueling stations are available, including two offering diesel.
On Monday, regular gas was priced at $3.29 per gallon, and diesel was priced at $3.79 per gallon.
Raceway brings new life to the Freemansburg Avenue property, which was home to Pagats for nearly 70 years.
Pete Pagats bought the shop in 1955 and passed it down to his son, Jimmy Pagats. Last summer, Jimmy said it was time to close the hood for good, citing health issues.
"I'm going to miss all the customers and all my friends, you know, but it's got to go," he told WFMZ at the time.