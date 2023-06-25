EASTON, Pa. - A new eatery is serving up unique, cheese-filled specialties in downtown Easton.
Queso at Casa, a fast-casual eatery specializing in raclette, opened Friday inside the newly opened Casa 401 retail store at 14 N. Third St.
Raclette, a popular Swiss dish that's also popular in other parts of Europe, is a savory item made by heating cheese and scraping off the melted part to be served with potatoes or bread.
Husband and wife owners Duvan Ayala and Andrea Rincon, who live a few blocks away from the shop in Easton, created a raclette menu featuring a "modern twist, mixing in Colombian ingredients and flavors such as chorizo and chimichurri," Rincon said.
Open-faced toasts ($12.99-$13.99), served on 9-inch French baguettes, include selections such as "Latin Casa" (mango ceviche, lime juice, avocado, chorizo, gouda cheese and chimichurri) and "Roma Delight" (crispy onions, prosciutto ham, sun-dried tomatoes, caramelized onions, gouda and pesto).
Customers also can enjoy a "Veggie Love" (crispy onions, sliced dill pickles, pickled onions, roasted red peppers, gouda cand garlic aioli) and "Easton Crunch" (olives, roasted red peppers, salami ham, turkey, caramelized onions, roasted artichokes and cheese).
Other menu items, $10 each, include a "Sweet Queso" crepe with guava spread, gouda and fresh fruit) and a "Chico" kids' selection, served on a slice of toasted sourdough, featuring turkey and gouda.
The eatery features seating for about 10 customers at high-top tables and a window counter along with an additional 10 seats outdoors.
"We're kind of merging the retail and restaurant aspects, and we encourage people to shop, eat or do both while visiting us," Rincon said. "The raclette will be prepared in an open kitchen for guests to see. So, even if you're not eating, it's cool to check out how it's heated and prepared."
Casa 401, a concept store offering small-batch, conscious goods made by independent creators from Colombia, held a soft opening June 15 at 16 N. Third St.
The space previously housed a variety of fast-casual restaurants, including Subway and, most recently, Playa Bowls.
Ayala and Rincon have a Colombian background and put together a curated collection of pieces from Colombian brands, reflecting the importance of ethical consumerism.
The business aims "to promote sustainable and ethical practices in the design processes, production, and sourcing of goods," supporting fair labor practices, reducing waste and pollution, and promoting social justice and equality.
"We're aiming to be ambassadors for new and emerging designers from Colombia, while also focusing on sustainability and ethical practices," Rincon said. "So, most of our pieces come from brands that prioritize these efforts in their materials and labor."
Rincon previously managed another Easton-based business, Isasuma, offering bags, shoes and other items that are woven, crocheted and stitched by hand by indigenous communities in Latin America.
"Originally, I was running another business that my friend started," Rincon said. "I enjoyed it, but I wanted to branch out on my own."
At Casa 401, shoppers can browse a wide array of goods, including men's and women's clothing, shoes and jewelry, from about 20 Colombian designers and creators.
The store features colorful shirts, skirts, beachwear and other apparel, along with fashion accessories such as handmade pins, silk scarves, neck ties, wool hats, fanny packs and jewelry inspired by endangered animals.
There are also cat- and dog-adorned pajamas, stamped sneakers, handbags and organizer bags and household items such as notebooks, wooden utensils, dishes and drinkware, massage accessories and 3-D animal sculptures.
A dressing room is available for customers to try on items.
"We're thinking that eventually we'd like to expand our merchandise to include goods from other Latin American countries, but right now, everything is from Colombia," Rincon said. "All of our creators have relatively new businesses, with some operating from home or a small shop and others gaining more attention through European fashion shows and media coverage. A New Cross, for example, is becoming very well-known because they're just fantastic - making really beautiful clothing from sustainable materials."
Casa 401 and Queso at Casa are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For the latest business updates, follow Casa 401 and Queso at Casa on Instagram.