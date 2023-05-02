BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Hot dogs and other scrumptious eats are returning to an iconic dining venue on Bethlehem's South Side.
Lehigh University graduate Yongkang Gao and his business partner, Bill Geddes, recently purchased the 400 Broadway property that previously housed Pete’s Hot Dog Shop for more than eight decades, along with an adjacent three-story building that houses two residential units, according to a news release.
They plan to open a restaurant in the Pete’s building after renovations to it are complete, and they also plan to renovate the two residences, each of which has its own entrance.
Jeff Barber of Lehigh Financial Group, LLC, in Allentown, arranged the commercial financing allowing the partners to purchase the restaurant and residental building and make renovations to them. The purchase price was not disclosed.
Gao said they have some idea of what they want to do in the Pete’s space, but they haven’t made any decisions yet other than it will be a restaurant.
Geddes said a hot dog will be on the menu “because that’s what people want,” but he expects the menu to be “a little bit of everything.” Geddes also is a contractor and has experience in renovations.
Gao is hopeful that the residential units at 406 Carlton Ave. will be ready for occupancy by late summer and the restaurant in late August or early September.
“We need to do a lot of renovations,” Gao said.
Pete's, where generations of Lehigh Valley residents chowed down on hot dogs, cheesesteaks and pierogies, closed in March after 85 years.
John and Stacy Mamounas bought Pete’s in 1988 from Teddy Kourpas, whose uncle, Pete Kourpas, opened the business.
The business became known for its stewed burgers and "Greekers" (Hatfield hot dogs with chili, mustard and onions).
In recent years, the Mamounases' daughter, Effie Ramirez, ran Pete's day-to-day operations with help from her three sons.
"We're so appreciative of our customers," Ramirez said in February. "I've been telling people, 'It's been an honor to serve you for the last 20 years, and I will miss you.' But I'm not going anywhere. You'll still see me out in the community."
Gao, who lives in the Bay Area of California where he works for Apple, owns several other residential properties on Bethlehem's South Side and was eager to purchase Pete’s and the residential building when he learned they were for sale.
Giddes, who is known as "Excecutive Chef Billy G," has restaurant experience - including a hot dog truck - and will oversee the renovations and opening of both projects. Giddes currently lives in South Jersey, but he is moving to Bethlehem to oversee the project.
For fans of Pete's, Ramirez and her sons said they are debating whether they will continue Pete's by popping up as a vendor at Musikfest and other local events.
They want to gauge the community's response in the coming months.
"We're sad to see it go, and we're sad that we won't see the customers' faces every day, but we could continue on as a pop-up at festivals," said Isaiah Ramirez, Effie's oldest son.
Effie labeled the restaurant's closure "bittersweet," as she headed operations for around two decades and also raised her children in the restaurant.
Still, it was "time for something else," she said, noting that business had slowly declined and the neighborhood had changed over the years.
She's looking forward to spending more time with family.
"This used to be a big Bethlehem Steel spot, and ever since the Steel closed, it's kind of slowed down a bit," Ramirez said. "We're also very much a neighborhood eatery, and the neighborhood has also changed. Our main customer base was always an older crowd, but during COVID, some people passed and others changed their dining habits and never came back."