BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new family-run restaurant is offering a taste of Lima on Bethlehem's Broad Street.
Kinoa Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken, a full-service eatery serving ceviche, lomo saltado, rotisserie chicken and other Peruvian specialties, opened Saturday at 518 W. Broad St.
The BYOB eatery, between Action Wheels Bike Shop and Broad St. Pizzeria, is operated by Miguel Ocharan Smith and his wife, Aida Ocharan.
The Bethlehem couple and a team of contractors spent nearly a year overhauling the roughly 1,000-square-foot space with new flooring, dry wall, lighting, kitchen equipment and other upgrades.
Kinoa, with seating for around 15 customers, offers a variety of appetizers, salads, sandwiches and entrees.
A main draw is pollo a la brasa (rotisserie chicken marinated in Kinoa's special sauce), available as a whole rotisserie chicken, half chicken or quarter chicken.
Family meals, $24.90-$49.90, also are available and include different combinations of foods, including whole rotisserie chickens, French fries, avocado salad, yellow rice, beans, salchipapa (hot dogs and fries) and chicken wings (barbecue, Buffalo or teriyaki).
Other menu highlights include starters such as cilantro rice and quinoa soup and empanadas (available with shredded chicken and creamy aji amarillo sauce or beef strips, soy sauce, spices, red onions and tomatoes); sandwiches such as a quinoa red bean burger and panini with grilled chicken marinated in aji panca sauce and herbs; and main selections such as Peruvian-style fried rice (available with beef, chicken, quinoa or seafood) and lomo or pollo saltado (beef or chicken sauteed with onion, tomatoes, soy sauce and Peruvian spices; served with fries and steamed rice).
Customers also can enjoy grilled items such as grilled beef skewer seasoned in panca sauce and herbs (served with grilled potatoes and corn) and seafood selections such as ceviche (Peru's national dish), jalea (fried breaded seafood platter of fish, calamari and shrimp, topped with onions and tomatoes in lime juice) and tacu macho (sauteed rice and beans, topped with seafood sauce).
Before opening Kinoa, Peruvian-born Ocharan Smith previously worked as a chef for 20 years at various New York City dining establishments, including his brother's Peruvian restaurant, Brasas.
"I've worked at a lot of different types of restaurants, and I'm excited to bring all of that experience to my own business," Ocharan Smith said. "We're going to be serving authentic and delicious Peruvian dishes, and everything's going to be made from scratch."
Kinoa, offering dine-in and take-out services, also serves alfajores (Peruvian cookies filled with dulce de leche) and a variety of coffee beverages, frozen drinks and other specialty beverages such as chicha morada, maracuya mango and strawberry lemonade.
It joins a handful of other Lehigh Valley Peruvian restaurants, including Las Brasa's on West Emmaus Avenue in Allentown, Pesca Peru on Northampton Street in Easton and Machu Picchu Peruvian Restaurant on East Fourth Street in Bethlehem.
Kinoa's hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.