EASTON, Pa. - A restaurant specializing in cuisines from various Latin American countries has brought new life to a longstanding property on Easton's South Side.
Mi Casa Restaurante, offering authentic dishes from Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico and Colombia, held a grand opening Dec. 10 at 270 E. Kleinhans St.
For many decades, the building was home to The Castel Club, which was established more than a century ago by a group of immigrants from Castel di Lucio, Sicily. The renovated space features a large dining room and banquet hall.
"We have a nice variety of cultures represented on our menu, and everything's been selling really well," Mi Casa owner Xiomara Morales said. "Some people like to try new foods, but other people only like food from a specific country. So, that's why I included dishes from different countries because everyone has different tastes."
Morales, an Easton chef who previously worked at a local Colombian restaurant for 12 years, prepares Mi Casa's dishes fresh with each order, using made-from-scratch sauces, tortillas and other ingredients.
The menu features appetizers such as beef and chicken empanadas, quesadillas, salchipapas and tostones with chicken; tacos such as chicken, steak and al pastor; and soups such as chicken, seafood and tripe.
Entrees include steaks ($15-$22) such as tray paisa, carne asada and bistec encebollado (steak with onions); chicken dishes ($16-$18) such as grilled chicken, chicken with rice and chicken with mushrooms; and seafood selections ($15-$22) such as red snapper, tilapia and shrimp with rice.
Each entree comes with your choice of three sides: rice, beans, tostones, sweet fried plantains, green plantains, avocado, eggs, yucca or French fries.
A $14 daily special includes your choice of meat (chicken stew, beef stew, pork, ribs or fish) with rice, beans and choice of fried green plantains, sweet plantains or fries.
Other menu highlights include baleadas, a Honduran specialty featuring homemade thick and fluffy flour tortillas that are stuffed with various ingredients, including refried beans, cheese, cream and meat; and papusas, popular Salvadorian griddle cakes that are made from masa and stuffed with ingredients such as chicken, pork rind and cheese.
"We also feature traditional breakfasts from these countries," Morales said. "In America, most people enjoy just eggs with sausage or bacon, but in other cultures, you'll also find other items like rice and beans, arepa and sweet plantains."
In addition to Latin American specialties, customers also can enjoy staples from the United States such as cheeseburgers, hot dogs and chicken fingers.
There are also desserts such as chocolate cake, tiramisu and tres leches cake; milkshakes such as blackberry, mango and passion fruit; and specialty drinks such as natural carrot juice, horchata and lemonade.
Emilio Montesdeoca, of Easton, and his father, Cesar Montesdeoca, of Palmer Township, earlier this year purchased and renovated the former Castel Club venue before leasing the space to Mi Casa.
The space, featuring capacity for around 200 people, is available to rent for private parties such as baby showers, birthday parties and weddings.
Morales also is looking to host other events periodically. On Saturday, she is hosting a karaoke event, and interested groups can reserve a table for $20 by calling 610-438-1147.
"I want people to have fun here," Morales said.
Mi Casa Restaurante, which is BYOB, is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.