BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant is heating up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster.
Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, opened a new location in recent weeks at 4422 Birkland Place, Suite 3 at the Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township.
The shopping center is near the Route 33 and Freemansburg Avenue interchange.
Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA also has locations in Reading, Berks County; Warrington, Bucks County; Exton, Chester County; Haverford, Delaware County; and Wilmington, Delaware.
At each showroom, "backyard leisure experts" are on hand to help customers choose the right products for their needs and lifestyles, according to the business' website.
Shoppers can browse a wide range of spas and other items in a variety of price points and also speak with team members about financing options.
The business carries top brands, including Hydropool swim spas, Jacuzzi hot tubs and Jacuzzi infrared saunas, which specialize in products known for their healing benefits.
"The regular use of these wellness products can result in an array of health benefits, including but not limited to a boost in energy levels, improved sleep patterns, soothed muscle and joint pain, less stress, and many more," a message on the business' website reads.
Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA services and repairs all brands and models of hot tubs, swim spas, saunas and pools.
Customers also can shop outdoor furniture, fire pits and gazebos, with the business inviting individuals to "transform your outdoor living space."
"From hot tubs and swim spas, to saunas, patio furniture and everything in between, we have everything you need to bring luxury, health and enjoyment home with you," a message on the business' website reads.
In Bethlehem Township, Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA is operating next to Frank's Pizza and fills a long-vacant space at the Southmont Plaza, which also is home to big-name chains such as Best Buy, Barnes & Noble, Lowe's, Michaels and Dick's Sporting Goods.
A few months ago, the center welcomed Kung Fu II, a full-service, BYOB restaurant specializing in Chinese and Japanese cuisines, in the former CJT Asian Cuisine space.
Additionally, Duck Donuts, a popular chain offering doughnuts that are “customized before your eyes,” is planning to open a location in 2024 at 4403 Southmont Way, Suite 2 (between Wayback Burgers and Holiday Hair).
Available shopping center spaces include a more than 28,000-square-foot spot that previously housed Bed, Bath & Beyond and a roughly 2,500-square-foot spot next to Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, according to an online site plan.