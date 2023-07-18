BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A prominent downtown Bethlehem property has a new owner with big plans for the five-story, Victorian structure.
Iconic Real Estate LLC, a family-owned real estate firm in Bethlehem, has purchased 523 Main Street and plans to convert the building into nine luxury apartments and three retail shops, according to a news release from Lucy H. Lennon of Morganelli Properties, who represented the buyer.
The new owners hope to complete renovations and open the apartments by the fall.
They have not announced the new tenants, but two will be new retailers to downtown Bethlehem.
The purchase price for the more than 12,000-square-foot property was not disclosed.
Built in the late 19th century, the 523 Main St. property was originally known as the Myers Building after original owner George H. Myers, former burgess of Bethlehem who also served as director of Bethlehem Iron Works and president of First National Bank.
Over the years, the building's ground floor has been home to several businesses, including White Swan Florist, luxury consignment boutique Designer Consigner (which moved to 77 W. Broad St., Unit 19, in Bethlehem) and home furnishings retailer Domaci (which continues to sell items online and at Belleville Market in Easton).
The building's most recent former owners, husband and wife Jay Brew and Dr. Mary Ellen Williams, purchased the property in 2017 and spent the next few years extensively renovating it.
The couple added a new elevator, updated the facade and retail space and furnished nine boutique, loft-style rooms on the upper floors, which could be reserved for overnight stays through Airbnb.
In late 2022, Brew also opened Lobby at the Lofts, a retail and entertainment venue offering drinks, housewares, live music, specialty foods from around the world and more.
Additionally, Cave Brewing Company, a nano brewery creating a wide range of artisan ales, lagers and seltzers, operated a taproom at Lobby at the Lofts.
Lobby at the Lofts is hosting a clearance sale where "everything must go" through Friday, according to storefront signage.
Customers can shop items from the former Airbnb units such as carpet runners, mattresses and bath towels. All sales are final.