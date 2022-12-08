QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Cappuccino, carne asada and a compelling story of redemption can be found at a new business in upper Bucks County.
Tacos & Coffee, a takeout eatery offering Mexican cuisine, specialty coffee drinks and more, opened Saturday at 240 S. West End Blvd. in Quakertown.
The business is owned by Dominic Mangiaruga, who previously worked at retail and restaurant chains for more than 15 years following a battle with drug addiction that led to his incarceration in the mid-2000s.
"I lived quite a troubled life, but it's a nice turnaround story," Mangiaruga said. "I'm an ex-gang member, -drug addict and -inmate, but I'm also the father of five children, three of which are adopted - everywhere from 22 to 10 years old."
Mangiaruga, who lives in Pennsburg, grew up in San Diego and moved to Pennsylvania in 2004 to be closer to family.
He's worked as an executive chef at Iron Hill Brewery and a general manager at Wawa, but his longtime dream was to operate his own business.
"I couldn't have done it without my wife," Mangiaruga said. "She bought into the dream and has been very supportive of this entire venture."
Tacos & Coffee, next to Liberty Ministries Thrift in the Country Square shopping center, features a scratch kitchen where all ingredients, including guacamole, pico de gallo and strawberry, mango and wild berry purees for smoothies, are made from scratch using fresh ingredients.
Food menu highlights include burritos, bowls, tacos, tostadas and salads, with proteins such as chicken, fish, shrimp, shredded beef, al pastor (pork) and carne asada (steak) available with most selections. Customers also can choose plant-based options.
Tacos are $4.50 each, while burritos and bowls are $11 each.
Mangiaruga is incorporating influences from his time in San Diego, including popular Mexican street foods such as carne asada fries, with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese.
"We're essentially a coffee shop meshed with a San Diego-style Mexican restaurant," Mangiaruga said. "The flavors are very reminiscent of that area - like our tacos al pastor, tamales and chile relleno."
After only a few days of business, Mangiaruga has already noticed some customer favorites, including the taco salad, "Old Town Fries" (chorizo, jalapenos, guacamole, cheese and sour cream) and "Flying Saucer" (large, crispy tostada with beef, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole and sour cream).
For customers looking to satisfy their appetites in the morning, the business also offers breakfast items such as breakfast tacos and burritos (with egg, cheese, meat and other ingredients) and breakfast plates (served with beans, potatoes, cheese, pico de gallo and corn or flour tortillas) such as huevos rancheros and chilaquiles and egg.
"We're also going to have house-made pies, cakes and cupcakes as well as Mexican desserts such as Mexican doughnuts and churros," Mangiaruga added.
On the beverage side, Tacos & Coffee offers a wide variety of hot and cold drinks, including lattes, macchiato, chai tea and iced and cold brew coffee.
Coffee is $2 for a medium cup, and customers can customize their orders with caramel, vanilla, hazelnut and mocha flavorings.
Other drinks include smoothies, milkshakes and regular and frozen lemonade (blueberry, raspberry or black cherry).
Tacos & Coffee, which also offers catering, is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays during its soft-opening phase.
"These hours may change as we progress," Mangiaruga said. "We're thinking of possibly operating Wednesday through Saturday in the near future."
To stay up-to-date on Tacos & Coffee happenings, follow the business' social media pages, facebook.com/gtfotacos and instagram.com/gtfotacos.