ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Italian specialties have returned to a familiar spot at the Downtown Allentown Market.
Pasta & Pies, offering pizza, pasta, calzones and other Italian dishes, opened Tuesday at the 27 N. Seventh St. market.
The business fills the space left vacant by Tavola, an artisan pizza and signature pasta concept, which closed in May after 3.5 years.
Pasta & Pies is a family-owned and -operated enterprise, run by Alex Vasquez and his wife, Krystle Cruz.
Vasquez has more than 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry and previously held cooking gigs at other Lehigh Valley dining establishments, including the former Bravo Italian Kitchen in Whitehall Township, former Pomodoro Pizza & Grill in South Whitehall Township, Biaggio Pizzeria & Restaurant in South Whitehall Township and The Crust Pizzeria & Restaurant in Allentown.
He also previously ran Corporate Cuisine on West Tilghman Street in South Whitehall with his brother.
At Pasta & Pies, Vasquez and Cruz are serving up a variety of pizzas, including cheese, white, grandma and Sicilian.
Cheese pizza is $2.50 for a slice, $12 for a 12-inch pie and $14 for a 14-inch pie.
Two dozen toppings, available for an additional charge, include fresh basil, garlic, bacon, ground beef, grilled chicken, fried chicken, anchovies, sweet peppers, spinach and pineapple, among others.
Customers also can choose from more than a half dozen specialty pizzas, starting at $17 and available in 12- and 14-inch sizes, including Buffalo chicken, cheesesteak, chicken bacon ranch, bruschetta, margherita, meat lovers, The Garden (mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, onions, black olives, bell peppers, sauce and mozzarella cheese) and The Market Supreme (sausage, pepperoni, bell peppers, onions, black olives, sauce and mozzarella). A gluten-free variety also is available.
During the soft opening on Tuesday, the stand will primarily serve pizza, with the rest of the menu being offered later in the week, Vasquez said.
Customers will be able to build their own pasta bowls, $15 each, by choosing a pasta (penne, spaghetti or fettuccine), sauce (meat, vodka or alfredo) and protein (chicken or shrimp).
Other menu highlights include bone-in or boneless chicken wings; stromboli and calzones; appetizers such as fried calamari, garlic knots and rice balls; salads such as antipasto, caprese and chicken Caesar; handhelds such as California cheeseburgers, grilled or fried chicken sandwiches and tuna salad wraps; and baked dishes such as baked ziti, chicken parmesan and stuffed shells.
Desserts include brownies, cannolis, tiramisu and slices of cheesecake and chocolate mousse cake,
“We’re offering authentic Italian cuisine, like fresh pies and pasta, along with burgers, wraps and other dishes - a little something for everyone,” Vasquez said.
Alcoholic drinks, including Italian beer and wine, are coming soon, Vasquez said.
The 12,000-square-foot Downtown Allentown Market, located on the ArtsWalk between Sixth and Seventh streets, has seen several businesses come and go over its 3.5 years.
In recent months, it has welcomed two other new vendors.
First, Casa Criolla, offering a variety of Latin American specialties, opened in late May in space previously occupied by other food establishments, including Fresh Kitchen by Robert Irvine and, most recently, Zachary's BBQ & Soul.
Second, La Kang Thai Eatery, offering traditional and modern Thai specialties, opened in July in space that was previously home to The Loaded Plantain and Little Miss Korea.
The market has spaces for nine vendors, and its current lineup includes Pasta & Pies, La Kang Thai Eatery, Casa Criolla, Ciao! Sandwich Shoppe, Bar 1838, Khanisa's Pudding Bar, Johnny's ArtsWalk Diner and Zahra.
One vacancy remains after the Honmono Sushi owners closed the business in June to move to Florida.
Other former tenants include Batch Microcreamery, Boardroom Spirits, Doughnut Love, Licensed 2 Grill @ The Market and Reading Coffee Company.
Zahra, a Middle Eastern/Mediterranean concept, is the market's last remaining original tenant.