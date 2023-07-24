QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A new business has joined the tasty roster of food and beverage vendors at The Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown.
Pantry Crafted, offering artisanal charcuterie and provisions, opened July 14 at the 116 E. Broad St. market.
The business occupies the space that previously housed Jaquelyn's Sweet Shop near the front of the market. Jaquelyn's Sweet Shop owner Jaquelyn Hall-Yurasits closed that stand in June to focus on her new venture, Jaquelyn’s on Main, a sweet shop, coffee house and private event facility, on Main Street in Coopersburg.
At Pantry Crafted, customers can order savory boards (serving 2-3 people) and cones (serving 1-2 people) such as the Tuscan (marinated mozzarella, burrata and Grana Padano cheese paired with prosciutto, salami, olives, tomatoes, balsamic glaze and crackers) and Summer Berries (brie, sharp white cheddar and gouda cheese paired with prosciutto, mixed seasonal berries, nuts, fruit jam, mustard and crackers).
There are also sweet options such as Let Them Eat Cake (cupcakes, seasonal fruit, chocolate chunks, pretzels, graham crackers, mini marshmallows, popcorn and brittle) and seasonal specials showcasing fruits and vegetables sourced from local farms.
"I'm aiming to have seasonal produce featured as much as possible," Pantry Crafted owner Erica Frantz said. "This weekend, for example, we're having a peaches n' cream special."
Frantz crafted boards and cones that pair well with various craft beverages offered by other Trolley Barn Public Market tenants, including Two Rivers Brewing Taparoom, Black River Wine Bar and Doan Distillery.
For example, a "beer pairing" option includes sharp white cheddar, smoked gouda and blue cheese paired with Genoa salami, smoked ring bologna, pickles, olives, nuts, mustard and pretzels; and a "wine pairing" option includes brie, Gran Reserva Iberico and cabernet sauvignon bellavitano cheese paired with thin-sliced salmi, sweet Italian sausage, olives, nuts, grapes, jam and crackers.
"We're trying to make the market even more of a nice, community setting where people can go to different places and get a little something from each," Frantz said. "For example, if people order a beer, they can then walk over to us and order a board or cone. Our kiosk will text them when it's ready, and then they can enjoy them together."
A few brunch boards, available Friday through Sunday, include Breakfast in Paris (salted butter and brie paired with shaved ham, fruit, sliced radishes, jam and two croissants), The Muffin Man (muffins or scones paired with fruit, yogurt, granola, salted butter, jam and shaved ham) and Bagel (Chips) & Lox (whipped cream cheese and dill paired with smoked salmon, cucumber slices, capers, tomatoes, picked red onion, bagel chips and fruit).
Sharing boards start at $22, while cones and regular boards start at $14.
Customers can take their boards and cones to enjoy at home or they can enjoy them on site at communal indoor and outdoor seating.
"In the next two to three months, I'm also hoping to incorporate a small selection of sandwiches with the prosciutto and other higher end meats," Frantz said. "There's also potential for raclette."
Pantry Crafted also features a small retail section where customers can shop a curated selection of groceries.
"When we say artisanal charcuterie and provisions, the provisions include pasta, sauces, condiments, jams, honey and items like that," Frantz said.
Pantry Crafted, which also accommodates custom orders of charcuterie for private parties, joins the 19,000-square-foot Trolley Barn Public Market, which opened in 2020 in renovated and interconnected buildings surrounding a dormant SEPTA train station.
In addition to the craft beverage tenants, other vendors include Meat Wagon BBQ, Fruitella Crepes, Yards Flatbread Pizza, True Blue Mediterranean Cafe, Takkii Ramen, Batch Microcreamery, Red Door Coffee Roaster, Yummy Poke and Fox's House of Jerky.
For the latest Pantry Crafted updates, follow the business' pages on Facebook and Instagram.