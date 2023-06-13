BANGOR, Pa. - A new weekly event is set to tantalize taste buds and create lasting memories in the Slate Belt this summer.
Quarry Bites & Brews, a weekly food truck night and community event, will take place 5-9 p.m. Thursdays beginning June 14 and continuing through the end of September at 45 Broadway in Bangor (next to Bangor General Store), according to a news release.
The event, a collaboration between Bangor Borough, Slate Belt Rising and Huratiak Homes, which owns the property, will bring rotating food trucks, wineries, live music acts and beer from Richmond Farm & Brewery in Washington Township, Northampton County to a previously vacant lot in downtown Bangor, said Janell Connolly, the event's marketing and operations manager.
The initiative has been made possible through funding and resources provided by Huratiak Homes and the Northampton County Department of Community and Economic Development Hotel Tax Grant Program, along with the support of Bangor Borough and Slate Belt Rising, a community revitalization program that aims to enhance the quality of life and economic vitality of the Slate Belt region.
"We are thrilled to bring Quarry Bites & Brews to Downtown Bangor Borough and help Justin (of Huratiak Homes,LLC) realize his vision for this property in Bangor Borough," Connolly said. "We are grateful to Huratiak Homes, Bangor Borough, and Slate Belt Rising for their invaluable support. This family-friendly event will provide an exceptional opportunity for our community to come together, indulge in mouthwatering food and drinks, and enjoy an evening filled with music and good times."
Richmond Farm & Brewery's new beer truck will offer a variety of its craft brews each week, and rotating local wineries such as Tolino Vineyards and Clever Girl Winery also will set up operations in the lot.
The cozy ambiance will feature fire pits and picnic tables, providing an inviting setting for friends and families to gather and enjoy the evening.
To start, one food truck will visit each week, but that number may expand to two or more in the coming months, Connolly said.
This Thursday's kick-off event will feature food by Momma's Belly Buster (burgers, cheesesteaks, fries and more), music by Billy T Acoustically, beer by Richmond Farm & Brewery and wine by Clever Girl Winery.
According to Connolly, some other upcoming food truck appearances will include Savory Eats (June 22), Lobster Dogs (June 29), Big Papa's (tentatively scheduled for July 6), Savory Eats (July 13), Lobster Dogs (July 20), A Taste of Brooklyn (July 27) and Grateful Dogs (Aug. 3).
"Quarry Bites & Brews is an event that showcases the passion and commitment of Huratiak Homes, Bangor Borough, and Slate Belt Rising to enhance the cultural and economic vitality of the region," the release states. "The collaboration between these organizations demonstrates their dedication to creating engaging experiences for the community."
For the latest updates on Quarry Bites & Brews, follow the event's Facebook page.