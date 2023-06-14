WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A delicious new event is bringing an assortment of food vendors to Whitehall Township.
Lehigh Valley Mall Food Truck Festival, a weekly event featuring around 10 rotating food trucks, kicked off June 10 in the Lehigh Valley Mall parking lot, 250 Lehigh Valley Mall, near Macy's.
The event, presented by Events by Jennifer Lynn & Company LLC, is taking a break this weekend, but it will resume noon to 5 p.m. June 24 and continue noon to 5 p.m. every Saturday through October.
It features a different lineup of food trucks each week, and the festival's Facebook page is updated periodically as food trucks confirm their appearances, according to Jennifer Smith, owner of Events by Jennifer Lynn & Company LLC.
Food vendors that appeared on June 10 included Lenwood BBQ, UNO Taqueria, Dino's Sweets, Ktown Pub Taphouse & BBQ, Blendlife, Race to Taste Curbside Grill and Sweet Treats Funnel Cake Bar.
JKG Entertainment also was on hand with bounce houses, games and music.
"We're going to try to have some type of entertainment each week," Smith said. "The first event went very well, and the food truck owners were all very happy. The community really came out to support them."
Smith established Events by Jennifer Lynn & Company LLC about 11 years ago with a goal "to provide entertainment to communities along with helping to give small businesses tools to succeed."
The event planning business hosts craft and vendor shows, community festivals, fundraisers and other events.
Smith also operates The Unique Boutique, a store carrying handmade gifts, home decor, personal care products and other items from more than 50 local vendors, which held a grand opening in early May at the Lehigh Valley Mall's outdoor lifestyle center.
The space previously housed Williams-Sonoma, a worldwide kitchenware, dinnerware and home furnishings retailer that closed its Whitehall location in January after 15 years of business.
The Unique Boutique, formerly known as the Small Business Gallery, originally opened in November 2021 on the mall's lower level, near Macy's, Smith said.
Its move to the lifestyle center is temporary as another mall tenant, Victoria's Secret, is occupying The Unique Boutique's former storefront as renovations take place in the fashion retailer's current space, Smith said.
"It's really great to see the store doing so well and the community continuing to support these small businesses," Smith said. "When I first opened the storefront in late 2021, it was only supposed to be for two months during the holidays, but I decided to keep it going year-round because it did so well."
Victoria's Secret, the retailer known for its signature bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear and athleisure and swim apparel, is expected to move back into its original lower-level space (a few doors down from its temporary location) following the completion of renovations in late summer, manager Julia Malave said.
The transition will include Pink - Victoria's Secret's sister brand - moving across the hallway from its current location to part of the redesigned space next to Victoria's Secret, Malave said.
Smith anticipates moving The Unique Boutique back into its original space in early fall, "probably in October," she said.
Lehigh Valley Mall Food Truck Festival features free admission, and guests only pay for what they want to eat.
Another weekly food truck festival, Food Truck Thursday, is held 4-8 p.m. Thursdays in the parking lot of the South Mall on Lehigh Street in Salisbury Township. The sixth annual event kicked off May 18 and continues through Sept. 14.