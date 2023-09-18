BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is celebrating the reopening of a Fine Wine & Good Spirits location in Northampton County with a store-wide promotion.
The renovated store, at 2289 Schoenersville Road at the Westgate Mall in Bethlehem, will offer 10% off all in-store wines, spirits and accessories from Monday, Sept. 18, through Wednesday, Sept. 20, according to a news release.
The 10% off sale applies to items only in this store during these three days.
With more than 4,200 square feet of retail space, the store features nearly 2,600 wines and spirits, including the popular Chairman’s Selection products, which are hand-selected, highly rated wines available at significant discounts from nationally quoted prices.
The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers.
The updated Bethlehem store offers a “warm, welcoming atmosphere” for consumers to browse the extensive selection, and a “Made in Pennsylvania” section highlights wines and spirits produced in the commonwealth, according to the release.
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sales are also featured.
Throughout the store’s design and construction, the PLCB was committed to developing a store that is attractive and environmentally responsible.
The majority of store lighting is state-of-the-art LED or energy-efficient compact-fluorescent lighting, which uses a fraction of the energy of traditional lighting.
Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.
The Westgate store, which had been operating out of a temporary location at the shopping center since September 2022, held a soft opening earlier this month in its newly expanded, original spot.
The updated store and its neighboring storefronts now feature exterior entrances, with direct access from the parking lot.
Prior to the renovations, customers would have to enter a former interior portion of the mall to access the retailers.
The remodeled Fine Wine & Good Spirits store, a few doors down from Harbor Freight Tools, is the latest chapter in an ongoing, multi-million dollar renovation project at the 50-year-old shopping center.
Onyx Equities, a New Jersey real estate investment and property services firm, purchased Westgate in 2018, with several rounds of renovations taking place over the ensuing years.
The latest phases of redevelopment include the forthcoming demolition of an additional part of the mall's interior and construction of two new structures: a freestanding Penn Community Bank with a drive-thru (next to relocated Weis Markets) and a strip mall that will be home to five food and beverage chains – Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s Subs, QDOBA Mexican Eats, So Fresh and Tropical Smoothie Cafe. A drive-thru is planned for the Starbucks.
Additionally, two new buildings - a McDonald’s restaurant and People First Federal Credit Union location – have been proposed for two corners of the property, where fencing has recently been installed.