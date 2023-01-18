EASTON, Pa. - A nonprofit coffee company - known for serving up more than a prime cup of joe - will celebrate its second Lehigh Valley location this weekend.
Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event in conjunction with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at 13 S. Bank St. in downtown Easton.
The new cafe shares space with Love Blossoms Flowers & Gifts, a full-service florist that opened last spring next to Bank Street Creamery.
"The Lehigh Valley community has really welcomed us with open arms, and we're so excited to be spreading our mission along with our delicious coffee to more people," co-founder Desiree McMullan said.
The family-owned and -operated business, which debuted at the Palmer Park Mall in 2020, is named after McMullan's 20-year-old son, Seth McMullan.
Seth has a charismatic personality, an infectious sense of humor and a love for all things entertainment - including dancing, singing and playing the guitar. He's found success in acting, modeling, karate and swimming. He also has Down syndrome.
"With our coffee company, we were really just looking to create a more inclusive working environment for Seth and others like him," Desiree said. "These are fully capable people, who are ready and willing to work. They just need to be given the chance."
The catalyst to open Seth & Co. came a few years ago when Desiree and her husband, John McMullan, were shocked to learn of the limited employment opportunities afforded to individuals with special needs.
The issue remains relevant as only 19.1% of adults with disabilities were employed in 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Desiree and John feared that Seth may become disconnected from his community and lead an unfulfilling life. So, they followed God's push to create a business where individuals with disabilities could showcase their skills and experience the pride of a job well done.
Seth and other workers have established meaningful connections with customers and been empowered through preparing and serving coffee, tea and other drinks.
"Our hope for Seth and friends is for them to never lose their curious nature, find value in themselves, and bring awareness to their communities," the couple wrote on the business' website.
The Easton outpost features seating for about 10 customers, a newly constructed counter and a new espresso machine.
It offers the same menu of specialty coffee drinks, including cappuccino, macchiato and nitro and cold brews, along with baked goods such as homemade cookies, muffins, cakes and scones.
Seth & Co. partners with Reading coffee roaster Frank Orman to produce signature blends such as a medium roast "House Blend" and a dark roast "Seth's Blend," which can be purchased in 12- and 16-ounce bags.
Beans are responsibly sourced from around the world, including Africa, South America and the Indonesian island of Sumatra.
"Our lattes are probably the biggest seller," Desiree said. "People really love our frappes, too."
The Easton cafe is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with extended hours during festivals and other special events in downtown Easton. Info: 610-597-6156; sethandcoffee.com.