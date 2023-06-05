A restaurant dishing out Turkish specialties is transitioning to a new business model in the Lehigh Valley.
Mersin on Main, serving Mediterranean favorites such as falafel, tabouli and lamb and beef gyros, on Sunday ended restaurant services at 200 Main St. in Tatamy, Northampton County, according to a post on the business' Facebook page.
The business has a new name, Gyro on Wheels, and will focus on mobile operations.
"Will be restructuring to a food truck and will update this page regularly," the post reads. "Thank you for your patronage and support."
Owner and chef Erdinc Uzun originally operated Mersin on Nazareth's Main Street from November 2020 to December 2021 before moving the full-service restaurant to Tatamy in June 2022 for more space.
The restaurant's name was a nod to Uzun's native city, Mersin, located on Turkey's Mediterranean coast.
In 1992, the Nazareth resident moved to England, where he'd often travel to nearby countries such as France and Italy to learn other styles of cooking. He arrived in the United States in 2012.
It's unclear exactly what dishes Uzun plans to offer on the food truck.
The restaurant was known for its variety of kebabs, including beef, chicken and lamb, grilled on skewers and served with bulgar or rice pilav and a chef salad; and sliced marinated chicken and sliced marinated lamb and beef gyros, garnished with tomato, onion and lettuce and served in a pita with yogurt sauce.
Other menu highlights included cold appetizers such as hummus and grape leaves; warm appetizers such as falafel and spinach pies; and traditional Turkish dishes such as manti (house-made dumplings filled with meat, parsley and spices and served with garlic mint yogurt sauce, paprika and butter) and moussaka (sauteed eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and carrots mixed into a casserole and baked with bechamel sauce and cheese).
For the latest updates on the transition, follow the business' Facebook page.