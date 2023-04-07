EMMAUS, Pa. - A business selling eco-friendly housewares and personal care products is closing its original brick-and-mortar location in the Lehigh Valley.
FD Market, a sustainable goods shop and zero-waste refillery that debuted in December 2019, will close its original location at 348 Main St. in Emmaus' triangle on April 29 as the owner plans to relocate.
The shop's new location is expected to open this summer, but its address is being kept private for the time being.
A second brick-and-mortar location of FD Market that opened last year at 158 Northampton St. in downtown Easton will continue operations.
In announcing the Emmaus store's upcoming closure on the business' Facebook and Instagram pages, FD Market founder Jacquelyn Bassett stressed that "this is not goodbye."
"This is not us closing because we aren’t doing well," she wrote. "This is us choosing to leave this location because it isn’t serving us anymore."
Bassett, a 2018 graduate of Emmaus High School, started FD Market nearly 3.5 years ago with a mission to help the environment.
Stores offer a wide array of eco-friendly products, including beauty, skin care and hair care items such as bamboo multi-use brushes, plant-based bath poufs, reusable facial rounds, body and face scrubs, lotion bars, bath bombs, shampoo, conditioner, muscle balm, eye cream, face masks and moisturizer.
Customers also can shop household items and cleaning products such as biodegradable eco-sponges, Swedish disch cloths, UNpaper towels, compostable soap dishes, beeswax candles, organic string bags, laundry detergent sheets, dish and vegetables brushes, counter composters and reusable coffee filters and straws.
Zero-waste refills of various products, including body wash, hand soap, laundry powder and carpet freshener, are a popular aspect of the business.
Unforeseen circumstances arose a few weeks ago that forced Bassett to "reevaluate some things," and she decided that FD Market's time in Emmaus is over.
The business plans to continue blossoming via other avenues.
"We have goals that we just can’t reach in Emmaus," Bassett writes. "While we’ve found our people here (likely you if you’re reading this) the community as a whole here is not as forward thinking as we are. We’ve been frustrated here for a few years, and have fought like hell to try to find our place in this community. The truth is, we can’t grow here."
"Sometimes, you have to recognize that your time and energy is better spent on people and places that align with and respect what you do. You can only 'bloom where you’re planted' if there’s sunlight there. We’re choosing to shift our energy and resources where we feel we truly blossom."
Between the Emmaus shop's closure and the new location's debut, FD Market will host regular "shop" hours at its mobile market, parked at FD Design, 4887 Hamilton Blvd., Lower Macungie Township.
Customers also will be able to continue shopping FD Market at the business' Easton location and various farmers markets.
FD Market will appear at the Easton Farmers Market (every other Saturday), Doylestown Farmers Market (every other Saturday) and Saucon Valley Farmers Market (every Sunday).
For updates on FD Market, follow the business' pages on Facebook and Instagram. Info: fdmarketco.com.