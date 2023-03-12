LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Older adults can now enjoy their favorite brews and burgers while mingling with friends and family at a senior living community in Berks County.
'The Pub', a new dining destination offering beer, wine, cocktails and tavern fare, held a grand opening Thursday at Phoebe Berks, 1 Reading Drive, Lower Heidelberg Township, according to a news release.
Phoebe Berks, located just outside Wernersville, created the new dining venue with a full liquor license and turned to its dining partner, Cura Hospitality, to design the menu and manage operations.
Menu highlights include soups, salads topped with grilled chicken or shrimp, fresh burgers, Yuengling beer-battered haddock, sidewinder fries and various desserts. Cura's signature spices were incorporated into several dishes.
Pub-style dining is trending in senior living communities as it allows older adults to continue to frequenting their favorite “watering hole” right on campus while engaging with friends and family.
“Pub-style and casual dining is increasing in popularity for older adult communities," said Donna Schudel, community relations and grants specialist for Phoebe Ministries. "Our goal was to create a safe and convenient space for our residents to stop in for a drink and enjoy pub food."
Close to the pool table and game room across the hall, the much-anticipated Pub is a hub of activity for Berks residents and their guests.
“Residents can sit at the bar or at a table where they will be served by Cura’s waitstaff," Schudel added. "It’s a great way to meet up with friends and family where a casual atmosphere can be enjoyed by all."
Cura Hospitality has been curating dining service programs specific to clients' needs since 1996.
Specializing in life communities and acute care, Cura supports and advises communities like Phoebe on how to best serve baby boomers and other adults – creating dining experiences that residents were accustomed to prior to moving to a senior living community.
“Our goal is to partner with administrators to help design customized menus and hospitality strategies that appeal to older adults at the communities we serve," said Colene Doughty, Cura's district manager. "As these baby boomers age, they expect a new worldliness and desire for food, beverage and service options beyond the traditional dining room.”
The Pub, open 4-7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, is led by general manager Jessica Pettie and restaurant manager Meghan Moffett. The culinary team is led by executive chef Erick Schocket.