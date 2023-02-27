LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A fashion boutique has closed, while another retailer is coming soon at a Lehigh County shopping center.
Clothes Mentor, a women's resale brand offering a wide variety of gently-used clothing, has shuttered after nearly a decade of business at West Valley Marketplace, Hamilton Boulevard and Mill Creek Road, Lower Macungie Township.
The brand has a network of stores across the United States as well as an online store.
Clothes Mentor stores offer customers the opportunity to sell their clothing to trained buyers, and individuals who accept the business' offer can receive cash on the spot or in-store credit.
Stores also sell second-hand, name brand and designer shoes, handbags, jewelry and other accessories such as belts, hats, scarves and sunglasses.
"Thank you for a great 9 years!" a sign in the storefront window reads. "Be sure to shop our other locations in Plymouth Meeting, Springfield, West Chester & Ardmore."
Next door to the shuttered Clothes Mentor store, additional signage indicates Chaar - a local, family-owned business offering pet supplies and grooming - is coming soon to the former Pet Valu space.
The new store, Chaar's fourth location, is expected to open in late spring or early summer, according to AJ ElChaar, Chaar's senior vice president.
"We take over the space in March and then we have to do some construction," ElChaar said. "Ideally, if we can get all of our ducks in a row, we'd like to be open in late May or early June."
ElChaar operates the business with his father and the company's president and CEO, Tony ElChaar.
The business originated in 2001 as Chaar Saddlery, offering primarily horseback-riding tack and apparel out of a small warehouse.
In 2004, it expanded its product lineup to include pet food and supplies as well as fashions inspired by the American West when it moved into its anchor store on Airport Road in Allentown.
Today, the company has grown to include three locations - its anchor store and two satellite stores on Route 378 in Lower Saucon Township and Town Center Boulevard in Forks Township.
The Allentown location still carries a small amount of equestrian items along with men's and women's workwear and fashions designed for the outdoors, AJ said. However, the other locations focus on pet food, supplies and grooming.
"This new location will be like our Saucon Valley and Forks Township stores, where it's a neighborhood pet supply store, with pet food, clothing, beds, toys and other items," AJ said. "In Allentown, we also have clothing and footwear for people - mostly outdoor-oriented and Western-style items. We feature a lot of boots - work, hiking and cowboy, with work boots being our biggest category."
At the former Pet Valu space, 1091 Mill Creek Road, the ElChaars are planning a host of improvements, including adding more room for dog grooming, AJ said.
The new store will carry the business' full lineup of pet food and supplies, including premium pet food brands not found at major retailers.
"Our niche is in specialty pet foods, including healthier, premium foods that you won't find at big chains," AJ said. "One of our most popular brands that everyone seems to be looking for is Fromm. We also carry a lot of raw foods as well as freshly cooked foods. Freshpet is a local brand, and we also feature Open Farm, which focuses on sustainable practices."
The ElChaars were attracted to the Lower Macungie location as they noticed many customers traveling from that area to the Allentown store over the years.
"We were thinking that part of the Lehigh Valley was a little bit underserved in terms of having a neighborhood pet supply store," AJ said. "So, combine that with the fact that we're seeing a fair number of clientele driving all the way across town to come to our Airport Road store, we've wanted to open a store there for a while. Finally, we were able to put something together."
The Lower Macungie store likely won't be the end of Chaar's expansion.
"We're also looking for a fifth store location as well," AJ added. "We'd like to open number 5 ideally somewhere in the Lehigh Valley, but if we have to go outside of the area, we'd consider that, too."
To stay up-to-date on Chaar happenings, including an opening announcement for the Lower Macungie store, follow the business' Facebook and Instagram pages.