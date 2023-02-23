FORKS TWP. AND HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Subway fans can eat fresh at a new Easton area location, while another outpost takes shape in Hellertown.
The world's largest submarine sandwich chain, with more than 37,000 locations in over 100 countries, this week opened its newest regional outpost at a Top Star Express convenience store and Exxon gas station at 1434 Knox Ave. in Forks Township.
Another Subway eatery is expected to open in late 2023 or early 2024 at a Top Star Express convenience store and Exxon gas station at 1570 Main St. in Hellertown, Top Star Express president Joe Stark said.
"We have to do a major addition to the building," Stark said of the Hellertown venue. "We're telling everyone to just be a little more patient."
The Hellertown eatery is relocating from the Creekside Marketplace at 1862 Leithsville Road in Lower Saucon Township.
Top Star Express took over the Lower Saucon outpost in 2019 before announcing last summer that its lease was up and it planned to move the eatery a couple of miles north to the Hellertown location, near the Interstate 78 and Route 412 interchange.
"Thank you for the last 3 years!" a storefront sign read.
In Forks, the Top Star Express Subway opened around the corner from a recently shuttered Subway eatery in the Forks Towne Center.
The new location is not affiliated with the former one, Stark said.
Based in Emmaus, Top Star Express is a family-owned and -operated company with more than 25 gas stations and convenience stores, some featuring Subway locations inside of them, throughout eastern Pennsylvania, according to the business’ website.
Stark founded the company in 1989, envisioning “a place where customers could fuel up, stock up at their convenience, and be part of the community.”
The Stark family believes in the spirit of giving back to the community through hands-on volunteerism and philanthropy.
“It’s a place where customers feel right at home,” Top Star Express’ online description continues. “Day or night, you’ll be greeted with a warm smile. You’ll find a wide selection of snacks, drinks, fresh food, prepared by our proprietary delis/grills and Subway Restaurants. You’ll also find quality fuel supplied by Exxon.”
Subway, headquartered in Connecticut, traces its origins to 1965 when Dr. Peter Buck, a nuclear physicist, gave family friend Fred DeLuca the idea to open a submarine sandwich shop to help fund his college tuition, according to the company’s website.
By 1974, DeLuca and Dr. Buck owned and operated 16 submarine sandwich shops throughout Connecticut, and the pair soon decided to begin franchising to expand the brand even further.
The chain grew rapidly over the ensuing decades, jumping from 5,000 locations in 1990 to 13,200 in 1998, according to a 2020 Business Insider article.
In recent years, however, the company's domestic footprint has dwindled.
Subway closed 1,043 more U.S. locations than it opened in 2021, according to a New York Post article.
"The dip — which shrank Subway’s total footprint by nearly five percent to 21,147 locations — wasn’t as steep as the net loss of 1,609 US restaurants Subway suffered in 2020," the article continues.
Subway has more than 700 Pennsylvania locations, including other Top Star Express-run outposts in Bern Township, Coopersburg, Milford Township, South Whitehall Township, the Egypt section of Whitehall Township and the Laurys Station section of North Whitehall Township.