...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Parts of northern New Jersey and parts of eastern Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 11:00 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you will be driving, proceed with extra caution and be sure to leave plenty of room between your vehicle and the one ahead of you. &&