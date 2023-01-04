WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Mall's 15-year-old outdoor lifestyle center is losing an original tenant.
Williams-Sonoma, a worldwide kitchenware, dinnerware and home furnishings retailer, is set to permanently close its Whitehall Township store in the coming days.
A closing sale, featuring 30% off food and glassware and 50% off open stock cookware and electrics, is continuing for the next few days. Floor models of furniture, including dining room sets and kitchen islands, have also been discounted.
"Thank you for an amazing 15 years Lehigh Valley Mall," a store sign reads.
On Tuesday, many store shelves were bare, but remaining merchandise included dinnerware, stemware, muffin pans, casserole pans, serving trays and bowls, cutting boards, cookbooks, bar tool sets, craft cocktail sets, mugs, kettles, hand soaps and lotions, stainless steel cookware sets, kitchen utensils like whisks and spatulas and select small appliances such as a waffle maker and Nespresso Creatista Plus.
Customers also can shop a selection of food and drink items, including pancake mixes, maple syrup, cocoa powder, cupcake mix, margarita mix, fruit vinegar and barbecue sauces and rubs.
"This is the store's final week, with our last day open to the public being Sunday or Monday," general manager Cham Arkaah said. "It's really sad. The store's lease was up, and there just hasn't been enough foot traffic. More and more people are shopping online."
Williams-Sonoma, Inc., headquartered in San Francisco, is a multi-channel specialty retailer of high-quality products for the home.
In addition to its namesake kitchenware brand, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the parent company to Pottery Barn and West Elm among other brands.
The company was founded in 1956 by Chuck Williams, who turned a passion for cooking and eating with friends into a "small business with a big idea," according to a company overview.
Williams opened a store in Sonoma, California, to sell the French cookware that intrigued him while visiting Europe but that could not be found in the United States.
The business took off and "helped fuel a revolution in American cooking and entertaining that continues today."
"In the decades that followed, the quality of our products, our ability to identify new opportunities in the market and our people-first approach to business have facilitated our expansion beyond the kitchen into nearly every area of the home," the overview continues. "Additionally, by embracing new technologies and customer-engagement strategies as they emerge, we are able to continually refine our best-in-class approach to multi-channel retailing."
Today, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has more than 540 stores globally, with more than 150 in-house designers and artists across eight brands, 28 e-commerce sites and 12 sourcing offices in nine countries.
In its 2022 investor presentation, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. reported its 2021 revenue totaling $8.2 billion, with revenue by channel including 66% e-commerce and 34% retail.
The company noted that the home furnishings industry is shifting rapidly online.
"Our digital-first platform is well-positioned to take advantage of this shift in consumer behavior to gain market shares," the company stated.
In its final days, the Whitehall Williams-Sonoma store will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Arkaah and a majority of the Williams-Sonoma team in Whitehall will then transition to the mall's Pottery Barn store, located directly across from Williams-Sonoma, Arkaah said.
"This is just a single store closure," Arkaah said. "Other Williams-Sonoma stores will continue to operate, including nearby locations in King of Prussia and Bridgewater, N.J."
The Lehigh Valley Mall's management team did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Williams-Sonoma's upcoming store closure and any prospective tenants that may be lined up for that space.
Bravo! Italian Kitchen, another original tenant of the lifestyle center, closed in the fall. No announcement has been made on a replacement for that space.
The full-service restaurant chain, serving lasagna, spaghetti Bolognese and other Italian favorites, closed in March 2020 amid the onset of the pandemic and then reopened in October 2021 before permanently closing a few months ago.
The business' former parent company, FoodFirst Global Restaurants Inc., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April 2020 following months-long troubles related to labor costs, worker turnover and several underperforming restaurants, court documents show.
Negative effects of the pandemic only worsened the situation for FoodFirst, which eventually sold 45 restaurants to Orlando-based Earl Enterprises, which also owns Planet Hollywood, Buca di Beppo and other chains.
A handful of other vacancies remain at the Lehigh Valley Mall, including the former Ruby Tuesday and Almost Vegan restaurant spaces.
Openings in December included Lovisa, a worldwide jewelry brand, and Otaku House, a store offering anime merchandise.
Lovisa fills a first-level space that previously housed edible cookie dough chain Dough Life, while Otaku House operates in a second-level space that previously housed Norman's Hallmark.
Other recent additions at the mall include Better Life With Bry, offering natural and handmade body, home and cleaning products, which held a grand opening in September on the first level (across from Verizon Wireless); and Chrystols Shoetique, offering women's shoes, handbags and other accessories, which opened in October on the second level (next to Country Memories).
Additionally, T-Mobile is preparing to move from its lower-level spot near Boscov's to a larger lower-level space between Better Life with Bry and L'amour in the coming months.
The new tenants join more than 140 Lehigh Valley Mall businesses, including other 2022 additions And Pose Selfie Salon (offering creative space designed for taking photos or videos), Rivals Indoor Battlefield (offering a fun and safe environment to play with Nerf Rival guns), Hamsa Exoticz (offering cool snacks and beverages from various countries), NYC Gyro (eatery offering American and international cuisines), Indian Bite (takeout eatery offering authentic Indian cuisine), Cloud City (selling games, comics and toys), Warby Parker (offering eyeglasses, sunglasses, contacts, and eye exams).