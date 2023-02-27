BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The man behind a Lehigh Valley boutique diner concept has joined forces with family members and fellow restaurateurs to open a tasty venture in Bethlehem.
Billy Kounoupis, who owns and operates Billy's Downtown Diner in Bethlehem and Easton, has partnered with two of his cousins, Tim Kalavruzos and Chris Kolovos, to open Flying Pig Tavern & Tap at 1313 Center St.
The group began work on the property in the fall and they're currently in the project's "final stages," Kounoupis said. The new tavern has a target opening date of early spring.
"We're estimating it to be open the first week of April," Kounoupis said. "It's just finishing touches now. The decorating is pretty much all done, the TVs are all installed and we're testing out the surround sound, which is amazing. We also got all of our equipment, and once it's connected, we will start training."
The family-friendly tavern will occupy a renovated building that previously housed Tocci's Tailgaters Pub & Grill, which closed in 2020 after four years of business.
The structure, at the intersection of Center Street and Elizabeth Avenue, is near Liberty High School and Moravian College's football fields.
"I kept driving by this vacant building, and I just knew that I wanted to open something here," Kounoupis said. "I love that it's in a very visible location, I love that it's not too far from Billy's and I love that it's in Bethlehem because I love anything and everything Bethlehem."
Flying Pig will be a second location of the business, which Kalavruzos debuted in early 2022 in Bordentown, N.J.
Between the three cousins, they operate around 20 restaurants and banquet and catering facilities in Pennsylvania and neighboring states.
Kalavruzos owns catering halls such as The Arts Ballroom in Philadelphia and The Merion in Cinnaminson, N.J., while some of Kolovos' New Jersey businesses include Olga's Diner in Marlton, Lucien's Manor in Berlin and The Mansion on Main Street in Voorhees.
"This is the first restaurant that we're doing together, and I'm super excited," Kounoupis said. "It's going to be a lot of fun because we enjoy each other's company, we definitely enjoy food and we share the same vision when it comes to running restaurants."
The partners want the new Flying Pig to be a casual venue where customers can gather with friends and family to chat about their day, watch their favorite sports teams and enjoy a great meal.
The tavern's "focus will be on family and the community," which has been a hallmark of Billy's since its founding in Bethlehem 23 years ago, Kounoupis said.
"We want to make it a fun place," Kounoupis said. "We're serious about the quality of our food and drinks, but when it comes to our atmosphere, we want it to be relaxed, cozy and fun."
The Bethlehem Flying Pig, with seating for around 90 customers, will offer a wide variety of made-to-order dishes, including appetizers, sandwiches, 10-inch pizzas and entrees such as prime rib, thick-cut pork chops and fresh, never-frozen seafood dishes.
Some unique options will include prime-cut burgers made with short rib and a chicken parmigiana pizza, featuring a chicken cutlet crust made from ground chicken, Kounoupis said.
"We're going to offer items that people are very familiar with eating, but we're going to put our own spins on them," Kounoupis said. "As I always say at Billy's, it'll be classic fare with a flair."
The tavern will feature a 20-seat full bar, with around 15 beers on tap. Customers also will be able to enjoy local wines and a variety of hand-crafted signature and classic cocktails.
"For our beers, we'll be focusing on unique microbrews," Kounoupis said. "For our wines and spirits, we'll be sourcing locally as much as we can. That's really important to myself as well as my cousins."
Kounoupis was drawn to the idea of bringing another Flying Pig tavern to the Lehigh Valley as the name is "perfectly suited for the area," he said.
"We have the IronPigs baseball team, and the iron that Bethlehem Steel used to make was called pig iron," Kounoupis explained. "So, I felt the name would represent the community nicely."
The partners have overhauled the building's interior with various improvements, including new booths, LED lighting, kitchen equipment and about a dozen TVs.
Aesthetic highlights include orange-red accent walls, a Flying Pig wall mural and a 6-foot-tall Flying Pig sculpture.
Outside, they've painted the facade a light-yellow color and updated the lighting. In the spring, they plan to add a pergola and other upgrades to a 30-seat patio.
"We're spending a lot of money on technology," Kounoupis said. "We're going to have all new kitchen equipment, a top-of-the-line sound system and a beer glass chiller. We also put in a new bar top with 35,000 LED lights in it. The drinks are going to look amazing when the lights shine through them."
In addition to readying the Flying Pig's Bethlehem outpost, Kounoupis also is working on a new, yet-to-be-announced location of Billy's Downtown Diner in Allentown's West End, which he hopes to open later this year.
He closed the diner's location on Hamilton Street in downtown Allentown in 2021 with plans to move operations elsewhere in the city.
To stay up-to-date on Flying Pig Bethlehem, follow the business' Facebook and Instagram pages.