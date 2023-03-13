PLUMSTEAD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Just in time for March Madness, a prime destination for beers, burgers, and basketball viewing has opened in Bucks County.
PJW Restaurant Group, operating six different dining concepts comprising 29 restaurants throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania, on Monday celebrated the opening of its 22nd P.J. Whelihan’s Pub + Restaurant at 4379 W. Swamp Road in Plumstead Township, just north of Doylestown, according to a news release.
The full-service restaurant, in the newly renovated Cross Keys Place Shopping Center, follows another new PJ's location that debuted in late 2022 in Broomall, Delaware County.
“We could not be more excited to be a part of the Doylestown community," said Jim Fris, CEO of PJW Restaurant Group. "We’ve got a great team in place that is eager to showcase how PJ's truly ‘does it better.’”
P.J. Whelihan’s is a popular spot for friends, families, sports fans and individuals seeking a great happy hour, and the new Bucks location is no exception.
The 8,000-square-foot space, designed by Eimer Design, features vaulted ceilings, custom woodwork and an impressive four seasons room suitable for private events.
Also, a state-of-the-art entertainment package, including nearly 50 80” TVs, makes P.J. Whelihan’s an excellent choice for catching all of the upcoming March Madness action.
PJ's extensive menu, which can be enjoyed seven days a week for dine-in or takeout, includes fan favorites such "fresh never frozen" wings featuring more than 10 signature sauce options ($8.99-$29.99), burgers, which can be customized to be vegan or vegetarian ($12.49-$16.99), and the salted caramel crunch cookie ($7.99).
The main bar features 36 taps and serves up local beers such as the group’s signature 22oz. PJW Copper Lager, brewed exclusively for the restaurant by Victory Brewing Company ($5 all day, every day).
To add to the excitement, guests can enjoy St. Patrick's Day-themed cocktails this weekend (March 17-19) and $15 Miller Lite buckets throughout the NCAA tournament (March 16 through April 3).
Headquartered in Westmont, New Jersey, the PJW Restaurant Group was founded in 1983 by Bob and Donna Platzer.
Though Bob’s first restaurant, Platz’s, eventually became the regionally renowned P.J. Whelihan’s, "his original commitment to serving great food with good company is something that has never changed," according to a historical account on the restaurant group's website.
"We draw inspiration - and sustenance - from both the neighborhoods we are rooted in and our more than 2,000 employees," PJW's online description reads. "Nothing makes us happier than seeing a serving job get passed down from sibling to sibling, or watching a line cook grow into a manager.
"PJW Restaurant Group creates community destinations. We never stop pushing ourselves to elevate all we offer our guests, and we never settle for less than our best."
In addition to P.J. Whelihan's, which also has locations in the Lehigh Valley and Berks and Montgomery counties, PJW Restaurant Group operates The ChopHouse, a modern and upscale steak and seafood restaurant; Treno Pizza Bar, a casual Italian eatery serving delicious authentic fare in a relaxed atmosphere; The Pour House, a concept paying tribute to the popularity of the craft beer movement through innumerable draft offerings and equally interesting fare; Central Taco and Tequila, a modern Mexican restaurant with traditional flavors and more than 90 varieties of tequila; and ChopHouse Grille, offering relaxed sophistication with a lively scene and seasonally inspired menu.
To stay up-to-date on PJ's latest news, features and offers, customers can join PJ's eClub.