ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A dining spot that once served up pizza, pasta and other Italian favorites will soon dish out kebabs, kibbeh and other Middle Eastern specialties in Allentown.
Ayat, a popular Palestinian restaurant with locations in New York City, is expected to open its first Pennsylvania location in about two weeks at 1243 W. Tilghman St., according to co-owner Abdul Elenani.
The renovated Allentown building previously housed Bellissimo Ristorante, which closed in 2021.
New aesthetic touches include interior and exterior paint, faux greenery hanging from the ceiling and a colorful wall mural.
The full-service Ayat debuted in Brooklyn in 2020.
Over the past few years, Elenani and his wife, Ayat Masoud, have grown the business to include a few other locations in Brooklyn and Staten Island.
Elenani created Ayat in honor of Masoud, a Palestinian lawyer with a passion for food.
The restaurant offers "honest, authentic Palestinian food made with love," according to a message on the business' website.
"Ayat is honest, hardworking, and loves her career; but there is a different kind of love that radiates through her when she is cooking," the message continues. "Seeing this passion in her and experiencing her delicious food, it was clear to me that the community needed to experience this too. So I created a bistro named after her where she can come to cook with local ingredients sourced from our FalahiFarms. A space where she can share her passion for food with the community she loves and works hard for."
Ayat offers about two dozen spreads, salads and appetizers, including hummus, baba ghanoush, tabbouleh, fatoush (finely chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber and mint topped with baked pita chips), muhammarah (roasted sweet red peppers blended with walnuts and pomegranate molasses), beitenjan (fried eggplant drizzled with tahini and pomegranate molasses) and labneh (strained and whipped yogurt paste topped with olive oil).
Customers also can enjoy traditional laffa and platters (served with rice, hummus, baba ghanoush and salata) such as shrimp or salmon kebabs, shawarma (beef, chicken or mixed), mansaf (stew of bone-in lamb chunks and fermented yogurt sauce served over a bed of fresh Saji bread and rice, topped with slivered almonds) and maklouba (upside-down, six-layer dish of chicken, carrots, potatoes, cauliflower, eggplant and rice).
Other menu highlights include mashawy dishes (served with rice, hummus, baba ghanoush and salata) such as kefta, barbecue chicken and beef, chicken or lamb kebabs; and desserts such as baklawa, kanafa, tahini ice cream and basbousa (semolina cake topped with sweet rose extract).
For more information on Ayat, which also offers catering, visit ayatnyc.com.