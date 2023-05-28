QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A store selling women's blouses, jeans, dresses and other fashions is making moves in Bucks County.
The Rustic Camo Boutique, offering women's clothing, shoes and accessories, will hold a grand opening of its new location, at 109 W. Broad St. in downtown Quakertown, at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3.
The boutique previously operated for about a year at 8794 Easton Road in Ottsville.
Owner Brooke Beers of Springfield Township is looking to gain more foot traffic at the Quakertown storefront, located next to The Proper Brewing Company.
She's also excited to join the growing downtown Quakertown business scene, which includes the 2-year-old Trolley Barn Public Market and new businesses such as Moon Rabbit Collective boutique, Raw Replenish cafe, The Phittest gym, Frederick's Downtown Market and U Need It Variety.
Another women's fashion boutique, Joy Boutique, opened in 2020 a block away at 245 W. Broad St.
"I'm excited to have a bunch of neighboring businesses and just be part of a bigger community in general in Quakertown," Beers said. "I'm also big into events, and I'm looking forward to doing more of those in the new space."
Beers, a 2018 graduate of Palisades High School, has long been interested in fashion and hand-picks more than 90% of the store's merchandise from United States and international manufacturers.
Customers can shop new dresses, jeans, activewear and a wide array of tops, including sweaters, blouses, T-shirts and tank tops, among other items. A wide variety of sizes, including plus sizes, are available.
Popular styles vary by season, with a lace tank top - available in several different colors - being a current best seller, Beers said.
The boutique also sells shoes, handbags and accessories such as jewelry, scarves, belts and hats.
"We carry sizes small through 3X, and sometimes extra small," Beers said. "In jean sizes, we have anywhere from a size 0 up to a 24W, which not everyone carries. So, it's nice to have a wide range."
Beers named the boutique "Rustic Camo" as a nod to one of her favorite pastimes, hunting.
"Camo is just short for camouflage," Beers said. "I started hunting at a young age, and I actually shot a pretty big buck my first year. So, I've always had that love of hunting and just figured that I'd incorporate it into the boutique's name."
During the boutique's grand opening in Quakertown, the first 20 customers who spend $100 will receive a free swag bag. Customers also can shop the business' online store.
For the latest Rustic Camo Boutique news, follow the business' Facebook and Instagram pages. Info: 267-272-8970.