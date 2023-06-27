WILSON, Pa. - A business offering international wire transfers, notary services, cell phone sales and more is expanding operations at a new location in Wilson, Northampton County.
Cell Express LLC, providing international wire transfers and other financial services, is planning to move in about a month from 1555 Northampton St. to a new location across the street at 1600 Northampton St., according to a news release.
Owner Paula Rodriguez-Restrepo of Palmer Township had been renting the space at 1555 Northampton St. for the past couple of years and recently acquired the 2,100-plus-square-foot commercial building at 1600 Northampton St. to house her business.
Rodriguez-Restrepo, who is a native of Colombia, also will offer other services such as bill payments, check cashing, cell phone sales, prepaid plans and notary and translation services at her new business location.
She is excited to own her new space, which was previously home to a health center operated by the state of Pennsylvania.
“The business has been growing and this move will allow us to continue to expand and help people stay in touch with their families in Latin America,” Rodriguez-Restrepo said.
Jeff Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC in Allentown arranged the financing allowing Rodriquez-Restrepo to buy the building and move her existing business.
Cell Express LLC, which has two employees, is expected to open at the new location in late July or early August.