PALMER TWP., Pa. - Individuals wanting to look and feel their best have a new business to shop in the Easton area.
Althemease Beauty Supply, selling a wide array of beauty and personal care products, opened Jan. 21 at 2429 Nazareth Road in Palmer Township.
The shop, next to New York Bagels & Deli in the 25th Street Shopping Center, is operated by partners Patricia Mack and Gregory Ramsey.
"We're carrying all of your beauty essentials," Mack said. "So, we're offering wigs, weaves, braids, shampoos and conditioner for all hair types and so on. We also have stuff for the guys as well, like clippers, do-rags, brushes and hair and beard products."
Customers can shop dozens of top brands, including Cantu, Carol's Daughter, Clairol, Doo Gro, göt2b, Head & Shoulders, Just for Me, Luster's, Mane 'n Tail, Mielle, Nair, Olive Miracle, Sulfur8 and Taliah Waajid.
Other hair products include anti-dandruff oil, moisturizing hair lotion, detangler, hair clips and pins, hair dryers, hair dyes, shaving cream, dreadlock crochet hooks and shower and conditioning caps.
In the business' first couple of weeks, Mack labels braids and wigs — including human hair and synthetic — as top sellers.
"We do Wig-out Wednesdays, where all wigs are 20% off," she said.
In addition to hair care products, the store also offers skin care items, including Queen Helene cocoa butter hand and body lotion, along with other beauty products such as mirrors, eyeshadow kits, false eyelashes and nails and gold-plated jewelry.
Althemease Beauty, occupying a renovated space with new flooring and counters, is named after Mack and Ramsey's daughter, as well as Ramsey's sister, niece and late mother.
In partnership with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, the business will host a grand opening celebration 4 p.m to 6 p.m. Feb. 22.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Info: 610-890-5999.