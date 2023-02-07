WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Parkland graduate and former NFL running back is bringing his unique fashions to the Lehigh Valley Mall.
Andrew Williams, who played with the New York Giants and San Diego Chargers, is planning to open a retail store for his business, All Weather Selvedge Denim Co., on the mall's upper level, near Boscov's.
The store, occupying the former Chrystal's Shoetique space, is expected to open April 1, according to Elizabeth DiDuca, the mall's director of marketing and business development.
All Weather Selvedge Denim Co., which closed its location at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in November, specializes in denim jeans made from proprietary Japanese selvedge fabrics.
Williams, a 2010 Parkland High School graduate who went on to play football at Boston College before his NFL career, got the idea for AW Selvedge following years of difficulty finding jeans that could fit him properly.
After tearing some pairs of jeans over the years due to his athletic build, he decided to partner with a design team to create an athletic fit, with more room in the thigh area.
"I don't wear jeans because there's nobody that's making an athletic fit," he told WFMZ in early 2022. "Something that fits a normal size waist but bigger thighs."
Selvedge denim is higher quality and made in smaller batches with a continuous thread.
"When Levi Strauss patented selvedge denim in 1873 all the jeans he was making was selvedge," Williams added. "So, you see, this right here is the self-edge. It's a perfectly finished edge."
AW Selvedge's sister brands include DKShin, featuring men's and women's jeans crafted from stretch denim and accented with genuine leather patches, biker-inspired stitching and a concealed hook and zip fastening; and Runningman Shoes, offering lowtop leather shoes with an untreated rubber cupsole, a hidden slip-on construction and lambskin interior.
AW Selvedge's new store is good news for the Lehigh Valley Mall, which lost Williams-Sonoma - a worldwide kitchenware, dinnerware and home furnishings retailer - in January. Williams-Sonoma was an original tenant of the mall's 15-year-old outdoor lifestyle center.
In response to Williams-Sonoma's closure, DiDuca cited several new store openings, including those of And Pose Selfie Studio, Little TrenzSetters Boutique and Better Life with Bry, among others.
She did not comment on any prospective tenants that may be lined up for the Williams-Sonoma space.
"I’m happy to share that Lehigh Valley Mall continues to see an investment into brick-and-mortar retail offerings - with a number of local and national retailers that arrived late last year just in time for the busy holiday shopping season," DiDuca said in a written statement.
Additionally, Bravo! Italian Kitchen, another original tenant of the lifestyle center, closed in the fall. No announcement has been made on a replacement for that space.
The full-service restaurant chain, serving lasagna, spaghetti Bolognese and other Italian favorites, closed in March 2020 amid the onset of the pandemic and then reopened in October 2021 before permanently closing a few months ago.
A handful of other vacancies remain at the Lehigh Valley Mall, including the former Ruby Tuesday and Almost Vegan restaurant spaces.
Openings in December included Lovisa, a worldwide jewelry brand, and Otaku House, a store offering anime merchandise.
Lovisa fills a first-level space that previously housed edible cookie dough chain Dough Life, while Otaku House operates in a second-level space that previously housed Norman's Hallmark.
Additionally, T-Mobile is preparing to move from its lower-level spot near Boscov's to a larger lower-level space between Better Life with Bry and L'amour in the coming months.
The new tenants join more than 140 Lehigh Valley Mall businesses, including other 2022 additions And Pose Selfie Salon (offering creative space designed for taking photos or videos), Rivals Indoor Battlefield (offering a fun and safe environment to play with Nerf Rival guns), Hamsa Exoticz (offering cool snacks and beverages from various countries), NYC Gyro (eatery offering American and international cuisines), Indian Bite (takeout eatery offering authentic Indian cuisine), Cloud City (selling games, comics and toys), Warby Parker (offering eyeglasses, sunglasses, contacts, and eye exams).