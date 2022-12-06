BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Just in time for New Year's resolutions, a personal training gym is expanding its footprint and services in Bethlehem.
36E Fitness, which opened in early 2017 at 559 Main St., Suite 005, in the next couple of weeks will be moving about two miles northeast to 1450 Stefko Blvd., owner and trainer Evan Robinson said.
Robinson is seeking more space for his growing personal training business as well as his forthcoming self-defense jiu-jitsu and Brazilian jiu-jitsu fundamentals program.
"I've been in my current location for almost six years, and I've kind of outgrown it," Robinson said. "Business has been really good. So, we found a place on Stefko that is much bigger."
For the past nearly six years, Robinson has been conducting one-on-one personal training with clients in his roughly 1,000-square-foot, private studio gym on the lower level of the Main Street Commons.
He recently purchased and renovated the Stefko Boulevard property, which totals about 3,500 square feet.
He's beginning the move on Saturday, and he plans to host an open house and grand opening at his new location, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 17.
"My biggest love of all is the martial art of jiu-jitsu," Robinson said. "So, as a way to give back and empower people the same way that jiu-jitsu has empowered me, I bought the Stefko Boulevard property in order to start an adult self-defense program along with the personal training. I wasn't offering jiu-jitsu at my current location because there's just not enough space."
At the new location, 36E Fitness will continue to offer its personal training services in a private setting, Robinson said.
The facility features weight-training apparatus, including free weights like dumbbells and barbells as well as commercial equipment from Body-Solid, HOIST, Bodycraft and other brands.
"We also have heavy bags and cardio equipment such as rowing machines and a bike," Robinson said. "I'm thinking about getting a stepper as I couldn't put one in my current space due to the ceiling being too low."
Personal training starts at $75 for a single, hour-long session.
Clients who commit to more sessions per month enjoy discounts. Plans include once weekly for $280 a month (four sessions at $70 per hour), twice weekly for $520 a month (eight sessions at $65 per hour) and three times per week for $720 a month (12 sessions at $60 per hour).
Clients pay session to session, month to month or set up an auto-pay system, as they wish. Hassle-free cancellation is available anytime.
"I'm going to be offering jiu-jitsu at $150 per month," Robinson added. "I'm planning to offer that on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays."
Robinson has been a lifelong fitness enthusiast and became certified in personal training and wellness coaching in 2014.
Before opening his own facility, he previously trained individuals at gym chains throughout the Lehigh Valley.
He finds happiness in helping clients fulfill their fitness goals and believes "you can accomplish anything you put your mind to."
"I've always been into fitness as well as martial arts," said Robinson, a 2-stripe purple belt under fourth-degree black belt Rich Latta of Renzo Gracie Pennsylvania Academy. "I knew that I wanted to pursue a career in fitness because I'm a people person. I like talking to people, I like being around people and I especially like helping people."
No previous jiu-jitsu experience is needed for 36E's forthcoming program, and individuals - ages 15 and older - of all fitness levels are welcome to sign up, Robinson said.
The new facility, occupying the former Stefko Lawnmower Sales & Service building, will feature new bathroom and shower facilities for clients.
To stay up-to-date on 36E Fitness happenings, follow the business' social media pages, facebook.com/36EFitness and instagram.com/36efitness.