EXETER TWP. — At a meeting Monday night, the Exeter Township Planning Commission voted unanimously to forward to the township supervisors for approval a preliminary plan recommendation for the Chick-fil-A restaurant located in Exeter Commons. At a meeting in July, the supervisors approved granting the restaurant a variance to reduce the width of the drive-thru lanes from 18 feet to 16 feet.
A representative from the engineering firm working for Chick-fil-A, Justin Thornton, told the planning commission that the site had been reconfigured to expand the kitchen area on the west side of the building to allow more food to be prepared more quickly. Also, two drive-thru lanes for ordering and meal delivery will now run around the site so that increased traffic can move more expeditiously.
To make that happen, the parking lot needed to be reconfigured, and 11 parking stalls were lost. Thornton, however, said the restaurant currently blocks 11 spaces with cones to improve drive-thru efficiency, so the practical net effect is that no parking stalls will be lost and the parking plan meets township code. In addition, no additional seats will be added inside the building, Thornton said.
To replace the landscaping that will be removed for construction new landscaping will be added to the east of the building.
Township engineer's comments
Township engineer Joseph Rogosky stated that "plans were originally submitted back in May then a review letter was produced, however the planning commission did not discuss the comments. Since then, we met in July to discuss the zoning variance which they were granted.
"Plans were then submitted at the end of June," Rogosky continued, "to address that first letter so we had both letters uploaded on SharePoint and that's the reason there are two letters. The latest letter is the August 15 letter that was just referenced that takes into account the comments that were included or were not addressed because they were addressed in the May 11 letter," he concluded.
Thornton told the commissioners that the restaurant will be closed 6 to 8 weeks during construction, but a start date had not yet been set.