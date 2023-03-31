EASTON, Pa. - Just like spring flowers, a new business - part coffee shop, part plant store - is sprouting in Northampton County.
Plants + Coffee, offering a wide assortment of potted plants, specialty coffee drinks, locally made baked goods and more, will hold a grand opening April 8 at 1458 Northampton St. in Easton's West Ward. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m.
Owner Jenny DeLorenzo opened her first plant shop, The Curious Plantaholic, in 2020 at 45 E. Belvidere St. in Nazareth.
That business, offering hundreds of varieties of house plants, hoyas, succulents, cacti, plant-related accessories and more, expanded with a second location at 20 Main St. in Clinton, N.J. over a year ago.
In Easton, DeLorenzo is planning to offer a retail section with more than 100 types of plants alongside a cafe with seating for around 20 guests at tables and a lounge area.
"The plant and coffee sections will kind of be intertwined, meaning you will have your coffee in a jungle," DeLorenzo joked.
The shop will feature a wide variety of drinks, including hot and iced coffee, cold brew coffee, espresso, lattes, teas and smoothies.
Plants + Coffee is partnering with other local businesses, including a Nazareth-based baker that will be making the shop's bagels and an Easton-based pottery business, Earthen Goat, which is supplying the shop with custom made mugs.
Additionally, Plants + Coffee joined forces with Bethlehem's Monocacy Coffee Co., which made a signature roast for the shop.
"For our coffee, the plan is to take it back to basics," DeLorenzo said. "We'll have some flavors for lattes, but we won't have a lot of fancy espresso drinks. Personally, I love a simple cup of coffee."
For food, the shop will feature unique light fare, including avocado toast, bagel sandwiches with premium meats and cheeses and locally sourced baked goods such as cinnamon rolls and pastries. Vegan options will be available.
There also will be Lancaster-made "Stroopies," authentic Dutch stroopwafels that pair wonderfully with coffee.
The Nazareth-based baker, who's been offering bagels at pop-up events and is working to establish a brick-and-mortar location, will provide staple varieties like cinnamon raisin, along with more unique options like pumpernickel with everything seasoning on both sides, DeLorenzo said.
"For me, I feel like hit the lottery because these are literally the best bagels I've ever had," DeLorenzo said. "I will often share a bagel with my husband, and we normally have to cut it in half like a sandwich because we want to share the top with the seasoning. With these bagels, though, the seasoning is dusted on both sides."
Plants + Coffee will occupy a renovated space on the ground floor of The Packard Apartments building at 15th and Northampton streets.
Customers will be able to shop dozens of plant varieties, including tall palms, daffodils and some rare plants. The shop also will carry potting mix and a wide assortment of pots.
The Curious Plantaholic shops carry a much larger selection of plants, with rare and exotic offerings being especially popular.
"Philodendrons will always be big sellers because they're easy to care for, but the rare plants are the ones we really can't keep in stock," DeLorenzo said. "These are plants that can be between $375 and $675. They come from all around the world."
"But again with the back-to-basics mindset, we want to have a lot of simpler, less expensive plants in Easton. If someone comes in seeking a more rare plant that we don't have, we'd be able to direct them to our Nazareth location, which is just 20 minutes away."
DeLorenzo's love affair with plants began at an early age as she did not always have a stable home and plants helped her feel more comfortable.
She recalls a favorite Bethlehem cafe, filled with large plants and a beautiful skylight, that she wished to one day recreate at home.
When she moved into her first apartment at age 18, her grandmother gifted her a Pothos Marble Queen plant, which was "like therapy," she said.
Today, she cares for more than 200 plants in every room of her Moore Township home and shares her love of plants with shop customers by discussing types of soil and environments that are ideal for various plants.
"I've always been a nature person," said DeLorenzo, who studied environmental science with a focus on conservation in college. "When I was a little girl, everyone was obsessed with princesses, and I was obsessed with Captain Planet. I literally got married on Earth Day on purpose."
DeLorenzo, with help from her husband, grows a variety of the shop's carnivorous plants in a greenhouse on the family's property. She sources most of the other plants from various regional greenhouses and wholesalers.
"Sourcing the plants from various greenhouses allows us to have a really great variety," DeLorenzo said. "And with multiple locations, we can buy in bulk and divide the plants among our stores."
Plants + Coffee will be a family affair, with DeLorenzo's husband and three sons helping out in various capacities.
"Even my 7-year-old will be involved," DeLorenzo said. "He's Mr. Personality at the other shops."
To stay up-to-date on Plants + Coffee happenings, follow the business' pages on Facebook and Instagram.