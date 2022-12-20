EASTON, Pa. - A new plant and coffee shop is set to bloom in the new year in Northampton County.
Plants + Coffee, offering a wide assortment of potted plants, specialty coffee drinks, locally made bagels and more, is expected to open within a few months at 1458 Northampton St. in Easton's West Ward, owner Jenny DeLorenzo said.
DeLorenzo opened her first plant shop, The Curious Plantaholic, in 2020 at 45 E. Belvidere St. in Nazareth.
The business, offering hundreds of varieties of house plants, hoyas, succulents, cacti, plant-related accessories and more, expanded with a second location at 20 Main St. in Clinton, N.J. a year ago.
"Our goal for the Easton location is to be open by March 1," DeLorenzo said. "So far, we've been really lucky as nothing's been on back order. So, we think can get it all done by then."
In Easton, DeLorenzo is planning to offer a retail section with more than 100 types of plants alongside a cafe with seating for around 20 guests at tables, a lounge area and counter near the window.
"The plant and coffee sections will kind of be intertwined, meaning you will have your coffee in a jungle," DeLorenzo joked.
The shop will feature a wide variety of drinks, including hot and iced coffee, cold brew coffee, espresso, lattes, teas and smoothies.
Coffee will be sourced from Stumptown Coffee Roasters in New York City, where staff members will take barista classes, DeLorenzo said.
"Our goal is for everything to be as local as possible, but with me lacking the barista experience, we decided to go with Stumptown because their programs are very educational, and they're building a really great coffee program for us," DeLorenzo said. "For our coffee, the plan is to take it back to basics. We'll have some flavors for lattes, but we won't have a lot of fancy espresso drinks. Personally, I love a simple cup of coffee."
For food, DeLorenzo is partnering with a Nazareth-based baker for bagels. She is also looking to source croissants and pastries, including some gluten-free options, from The Modern Crumb bakery in the Easton Public Market.
The space won't have a full kitchen with a hood system, but DeLorenzo is still excited to offer "really unique light fare."
"We're going to introduce a bagel board, which is like a charcuterie board but with a variety of cut-up bagels, cream cheeses and other fixings," DeLorenzo said. "We're also going to have some bagel sandwiches, with premium meats and cheeses. We're actually partnering with a cheese company where our other shop is in New Jersey called Fourchette."
For the bagel boards, DeLorenzo is thinking of offering an individual board where "you can create your own perfect bagel" along with a big board, featuring a variety of bagel options, cream cheeses and other items such as lox, capers and onions, for groups.
Her friend, Yuri Laubach, a chef at The Other Fish Japanese restaurant in Bethlehem, is helping her develop the menu.
"We're going to be creating really unique boards and sandwiches," DeLorenzo said. "We're also obsessed with deviled eggs, and so our bagel boards also will feature really unique deviled eggs."
The Nazareth-based baker, who's been offering bagels at pop-up events and is working to establish a brick-and-mortar location, will provide staple varieties like cinnamon raisin, along with more unique options like pumpernickel with everything seasoning on both sides, DeLorenzo said.
The baker also makes "bagel breads," which are like bagels but they're in the shape of sandwich rolls, DeLorenzo added.
"For me, I feel like hit the lottery because these are literally the best bagels I've ever had," DeLorenzo said. "I will often share a bagel with my husband, and we normally have to cut it in half like a sandwich because we want to share the top with the seasoning. With these bagels, though, the seasoning is dusted on both sides."
Plants + Coffee will occupy a renovated space on the ground floor of The Packard Apartments building at 15th and Northampton streets.
Customers will be able to shop more than 100 types of plants, including a small selection of rare varieties, DeLorenzo said.
The Curious Plantaholic shops carry a much larger selection of plants, with rare and exotic offerings being especially popular.
"Philodendrons will always be big sellers because they're easy to care for, but the rare plants are the ones we really can't keep in stock," DeLorenzo said. "These are plants that can be between $375 and $675. They come from all around the world."
"But again with the back-to-basics mindset, we want to have a lot of simpler, less expensive plants in Easton. If someone comes in seeking a more rare plant that we don't have, we'd be able to direct them to our Nazareth location, which is just 20 minutes away."
DeLorenzo's love affair with plants began at an early age as she did not always have a stable home and plants helped her feel more comfortable.
She recalls a favorite Bethlehem cafe, filled with large plants and a beautiful skylight, that she wished to one day recreate at home.
When she moved into her first apartment at age 18, her grandmother gifted her a Pothos Marble Queen plant, which was "like therapy," she said.
Today, she cares for more than 200 plants in every room of her Moore Township home and shares her love of plants with shop customers by discussing types of soil and environments that are ideal for various plants.
"I've always been a nature person," said DeLorenzo, who studied environmental science with a focus on conservation in college. "When I was a little girl, everyone was obsessed with princesses, and I was obsessed with Captain Planet. I literally got married on Earth Day on purpose."
DeLorenzo, with help from her husband, grows a variety of the shop's carnivorous plants in a greenhouse on the family's property. She sources most of the other plants from various regional greenhouses and wholesalers.
"Sourcing the plants from various greenhouses allows us to have a really great variety," DeLorenzo said. "And with multiple locations, we can buy in bulk and divide the plants among our stores."
DeLorenzo is still finalizing hours for Plants + Coffee, but she envisions the shop opening earlier than The Curious Plantaholic locations due to many individuals enjoying coffee in the morning. She's thinking of opening the shop around 7 a.m. and closing around 6 p.m. most days.
The business will be a family affair, with her husband and three sons helping out in various capacities.
Her middle, 16-year-old son currently works at Dunkin' and is taking barista classes to further his training.
"Even my 7-year-old will be involved," DeLorenzo said. "He's Mr. Personality at the other shops."