POCONO TWP., Pa. - The Crossings Premium Outlets has a new name and is getting a new look.
Now called the Pocono Premium Outlets, the property in Pocono Township is getting a multimillion dollar facelift with new facades, pathways and lighting.
New furniture, bathrooms and a play area are also in the plans.
The outlets will remain open to visitors throughout the renovation.
"It's been a long time coming," said Peter Poruczynski, vice president of architecture and design for Simon Property Group, which owns the outlets. "It's one of our better performing properties. It's a great location, it does great sales. It was time for a renovation."
The group says it plans to have the renovations done by the holidays.
69 News reporter Justin Backover will have more details on the changes on 69 News at 6.