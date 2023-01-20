POHATCONG, N.J. - The big screen, in many cases, is being replaced by streams; 39 Regal theaters are closing, including locations in Pohatcong and Landing, New Jersey and Doylestown and Oaks, Pennsylvania.
"It's a shame," said David Mckenna of Phillipsburg. "I mean, where are there any more movie theaters around here?"
"Just one less thing for our town to have in terms of recreation, so kind of stinks," said Kelly Packer of Pohatcong. "The kids enjoy the big picture."
"My son and his girlfriend always come here, mostly Friday night," said Alisha Camp of Phillipsburg. "It'd be packed on the weekends, but during the week, nothing."
"That was pretty much the only cinema that I watched movies at," said Nicholas Rothrock of Stewartsville. "I just remember that as years went on, we just kind of went less and less."
The closures come just months after Regal's parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy. They're expected to save $22 million a year.
The Regal in Quakertown shut down last fall.
Rothrock last grabbed a bag of popcorn at the Pohatcong theater just a few weeks ago.
"We saw the Avatar movie," said Rothrock. "There was a decent amount of people there."
Avatar is one of the films projecting hope.
Box Office Pro says the domestic cinema market continued its recovery last year, with the top ten releases grossing more than the top ten of 2020 and 2021 combined.
North America box office data by the website The Numbers show movies brought in around $7.5 billion in 2022.
"You can stream everything these days and whatnot, but still love a classic movie theater movie experience," said Mckenna. "If they're gonna close it up, they should knock it down and put a drive-in theater over there. Drive-ins need to make a comeback."
At this point, it's unclear exactly when the Regals in our area will stop showing films. 69 News reached out to Cineworld Friday and has not heard back.