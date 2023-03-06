BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A restaurant serving poke bowls and bubble tea has opened, and two other businesses are in the works at a Bethlehem Township shopping center.
Poke Bar 25, a fast-casual eatery specializing in custom and signature poke bowls, bubble tea and smoothies, opened Sunday at 2910 Easton Ave., Suite 14, owner Matt Li said.
The 22-seat restaurant occupies a renovated space that previously housed a pizzeria in The Shops at Bethlehem, formerly known as Easton Commons.
A Dave's Home Furnishings store and Starbucks cafe are also in the works at the shopping center.
Poke Bar 25, open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, serves a half dozen signature poke bowls - traditional Hawaiian creations consisting of fresh diced fish, tofu and other ingredients - such as the "Seafood Lover" (shrimp, tuna, salmon, sweet corn, seaweed salad, red onion, tomato, avocado, mango, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunchy flakes and roasted seaweed) and "Spicy and Spicy" (spicy salmon, spicy crab meat, pineapple, sweet corn, jalapeno, cucumber, lettuce, green pepper, edamame, roasted sesame sauce, eel sauce, sriracha sauce, roasted seaweed and crispy onion).
Customers also can build their own bowl by picking their base (white rice, brown rice or lettuce), mix-ins (more than 15 options, including edamame, kimchi, mango and olives) and protein (cooked options such as grilled salmon, chicken and shrimp and raw selections such as ahi tuna, salmon and spicy tuna).
For custom bowls, diners also choose up to two sauces (garlic mayo, ginger dressing, yuzu sauce and more) and toppings (crispy onion, sesame seeds, wasabi peas and more). Custom, 32-ounce bowls (two proteins) start at $11.50, while 24-ounce bowls (one protein) are $9.25 each. Extra protein can be added to any bowl for $2.50 each.
"The custom bowls are very popular because you're able to pick whatever you want," Li said. "Everybody has their own unique tastes and preferences."
Other menu highlights include bubble tea, a popular drink originating in Taiwan, along with fruit teas and smoothies such as mango, peach and pineapple.
Customers can choose from more than a dozen bubble tea options, including coffee, coconut mango, honeydew, Oreo, strawberry shortcake and taro.
Drinks can be customized with your choice of various chewy and gummy options such as lychee jelly, rainbow jelly, mango pudding and various boba (small, juice-filled balls) such as passion fruit and strawberry.
Bubble and fruit teas start at $5.25, and smoothies start at $5.75. An opening special features buy one fruit or milk tea, get one free.
Poke Bar 25, offering online ordering at pokebar25.com, joins the Giant-anchored shopping center that also houses about a dozen other businesses, including Maxx Fitness Clubzz, SportClips and Vic's Bagels.
At the other end of the Giant-anchored shopping center, Dave's Home Furnishing is expected to open by late April, co-owner Zafirah Singh said.
The store will sell furniture for every room of the house, including bedroom, dining room and living room pieces.
Singh and her husband, Dave Singh, also operate Dave's Department Store, selling furniture, housewares, clothing and more - at 282 Line St. in Easton.
The store has been in its current Line Street space for about six years, but the business originated on Butler Street in Wilson in 2014, Zafirah said.
At the new Dave's location in Bethlehem Township, the business will carry primarily furniture along with other home furnishings such as lamps and wall art.
Dave's carries sofas, tables and other pieces from a variety of furniture suppliers, including ACME Furniture, Cosmos Furniture and the business' most popular manufacturer, Ashley Furniture, Zafirah said.
"We're going to have mostly furniture at the new location, but we're also going to other home furnishings like lamps and rugs," Zafirah said. "We're definitely known for our curtains. We're from New York, and we use suppliers from New York and New Jersey. So, customers are able to find a lot of unique items that they can't find in big chains."
The Shops at Bethlehem is in a fast-growing area, on the border of Bethlehem and Bethlehem Township.
Directly to the east of the shopping center, 220 apartments are planned at the site of the former Bethlehem Drive-in theater. The project is dubbed Thirty22 - a nod to its address, 3022 Easton Ave.
Also, a Starbucks coffee shop is planned for a small lot between the shopping center and the entrance to those apartments.
A Starbucks representative did not immediately return a message seeking more details, including a target opening date.
However, a plan that was presented to the Bethlehem Township Planning Commission last May indicated that the 2,225-square-foot restaurant would have drive-thru service.