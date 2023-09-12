ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular Allentown dining establishment is temporarily closed following a partial ceiling collapse on Tuesday.
Wert’s Cafe, a longstanding family-owned eatery at 515 N. 18th St., is closed until further notice due to the collapse of a portion of its ceiling.
“Thankfully no one was hurt and everyone made it out of the building,” a post on the business’ Facebook page reads. “We have a team working to rebuild at this time. In a couple of days we are looking to open for TAKEOUT ONLY during re-construction. Please continue to check for updates. We appreciate all the love and support during this time.”
Allentown Fire Department Capt. John Christopher said the partial ceiling collapse occurred just after 12:30 p.m., and a male employee was taken to a nearby hospital for observation but he didn’t appear to have serious injuries.
Wert’s, known for its signature burgers and onion rings, was opened in 1968 by Fred and Connie Wert.
Today, the couple’s children and other members of the family run the restaurant, which remains a popular lunch and dinner spot in west Allentown.
For the latest updates on Wert’s Cafe, follow the business’ Facebook page.