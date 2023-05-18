EASTON, Pa. - A business known for its unique mix of baked goods, flowers and coffee has found a new home in downtown Easton.
Cake & Corolla, an artisan bakery, cafe and flower shop, on Thursday relocated from its four-year-old storefront at 125 N. Third St. to a larger space a few blocks southeast at 118 Northampton St.
The business' new home previously housed Khanisa's Pudding Bar, which moved to the Downtown Allentown Market last fall following owners Khanisa and Sean Darby's disputes with the building's landlord and Easton's code enforcement regarding what they claimed to be unresolved problems and damage at the property.
Cake & Corolla owner and pastry chef Ryan Mason had been utilizing a roughly 450-square-foot kitchen on North Third Street, and the new Northampton Street space houses a kitchen more than double that size, Mason said.
"Basically, we've outgrown our current kitchen due to how busy we've become, which is a blessing, but it's also a lot of work," Mason told 69 News in March. "Production keeps growing, and we're actually looking to hire more decorators."
While Cake & Corolla's address has changed, its concept and offerings have stayed the same.
The business has become known for its fresh, mouthwatering baked goods, including cakes, cheesecakes, cupcakes, cookies, brownies, pies and sticky buns, along with fresh-cut flowers from Farm Girl Florals in Belvidere, New Jersey.
Customers can choose their own flowers or opt for a pre-made arrangement, Mason said. A wide variety of blooms, including roses, carnations and various wildflowers, rotate weekly.
Specialty drinks, including teas, lattes and cold-brew coffee, are also available.
"We're known for our 3-inch, round personal cakes as well as our cakes by the slice, which we have many different varieties of daily," Mason said. "We're also really known for our cinnamon rolls. As far as cookies go, our pistachio cookie is really popular along with our fan favorite 'everything' cookie, which is sweet and salty with pretzels, potato chips, butterscotch, oats - a little bit of everything."
Individuals can place custom orders for cakes, cupcakes and other desserts for any occasion, Mason said, with cakes being available in various sizes, shapes and flavors.
"We do tiered cakes, carved and sculpted cakes, whatever people want," Mason said. "Wedding season is coming up, and it seems to get busier every year for us, which is a blessing."
Cake & Corolla's new location is a few doors down from the nearly-complete Commodore, a seven-story mixed-use building featuring apartments, retail and office space and a rooftop restaurant.
It is pick-up only with no indoor seating, Mason said. A few outdoor tables may be situated down the line.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.
For the latest Cake & Corolla happenings, follow the business' Facebook and Instagram pages. Info: 484-272-9090.