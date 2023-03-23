EASTON, Pa. - A business known for its unique mix of baked goods, flowers and coffee is making moves in downtown Easton.
Cake & Corolla, an artisan bakery, cafe and flower shop, is planning to relocate later this spring from its four-year-old storefront at 125 N. Third St. to a larger space a few blocks southeast at 118 Northampton St.
The business' future home previously housed Khanisa's Pudding Bar, which moved to the Downtown Allentown Market last fall.
Cake & Corolla owner and pastry chef Ryan Mason is unsure of the exact timeframe for the transition, but he said the business will vacate its current space by May 6 and should reopen in its new digs a few weeks later - "hopefully before June."
Cake & Corolla has been utilizing a roughly 450-square-foot kitchen on North Third Street, and the new Northampton Street space will house a kitchen more than double that size, Mason said.
"We're outfitting a new kitchen that will be much bigger than the one that we've been using for the past four years," Mason said. "Basically, we've outgrown our current kitchen due to how busy we've become, which is a blessing, but it's also a lot of work. Production keeps growing, and we're actually looking to hire more decorators."
While Cake & Corolla's address is changing, its concept and offerings are staying the same.
The business has become known for its fresh, mouthwatering baked goods, including cakes, cheesecakes, cupcakes, cookies, brownies, pies and sticky buns, along with fresh-cut flowers from Farm Girl Florals in Belvidere, New Jersey.
Customers can choose their own flowers or opt for a pre-made arrangement, Mason said. A wide variety of blooms, including roses, carnations and various wildflowers, rotate weekly.
Specialty drinks, including teas, lattes and cold-brew coffee, are also available.
"We're known for our 3-inch, round personal cakes as well as our cakes by the slice, which we have many different varieties of daily," Mason said. "We're also really known for our cinnamon rolls. As far as cookies go, our pistachio cookie is really popular along with our fan favorite 'everything' cookie, which is sweet and salty with pretzels, potato chips, butterscotch, oats - a little bit of everything."
Individuals can place custom orders for cakes, cupcakes and other desserts for any occasion, Mason said, with cakes being available in various sizes, shapes and flavors.
"We do tiered cakes, carved and sculpted cakes, whatever people want," Mason said. "Wedding season is coming up, and it seems to get busier every year for us, which is a blessing."
Cake & Corolla's new location will be a few doors down from the nearly-complete Commodore, a seven-story mixed-use building featuring apartments, retail and office space and a rooftop restaurant.
It will be pick-up only with no indoor seating, Mason said. A few outdoor tables may be situated down the line.
Hours are still being finalized for the new location, but Mason anticipates the shop being open Wednesday through Sunday.
On weekends, the business also will sell ring and filled doughnuts, offerings that were previously available prior to the pandemic, Mason said.
"We're looking to offer our doughnuts every weekend just like we used to when we first opened," Mason said. "They're going to be baked doughnuts, not fried. So, they won't be greasy at all."
To stay up-to-date on Cake & Corolla happenings, including further details on the move, follow the business' Facebook and Instagram pages. Info: 484-272-9090.