WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — More business development is brewing at the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.
Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, with locations in Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina, is planning to open its first Lehigh Valley location next year at the mall's outdoor lifestyle center.
According to a mall spokesperson, the new location is expected to open in the spring in an end unit that previously housed Bravo! Cucina Italiana, which closed last fall.
Iron Hill traces its origins back to 1990, when founder Kevin Finn received a homebrewing kit as a birthday gift from his wife.
The hobby quickly turned into a passion, and Finn's friend, Mark Edelson, started brewing with him. The duo eventually decided to enter their beers in competitions, garnering some impressive medals along the way.
In 1994, the pair met Kevin Davies, an experienced restaurant professional, and the group would go on to open Iron Hill's first location in 1996 at 147 E. Main St. in Newark, Delaware.
Today, Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant has 21 locations in five states. Other regional locations operate in Ardmore, Newtown, North Wales, Phoenixville, and Huntingdon Valley.
Iron Hill offers a variety of signature beers, including a Brambleberry farmhouse ale, Philly Phavorite IPA, Pig Iron porter, and Vienna Red lager, along with several rotating selections that vary by location.
"That's because our head brewers at each location are always crafting new recipes that appeal to the local craft beer drinker, and tapping some of their favorites, as well!" a message on the business' website reads.
Food menu highlights include signature appetizers and shared plates such as fried green tomatoes, fried Rhode Island calamari, Mexican street corn dip and Philly cheesesteak egg rolls; salads such as grilled salmon, grilled shrimp Cobb, Thai chicken and sesame tuna; and entrees such as beer-battered fish and chips, pan-seared sea scallops, short rib stroganoff and jumbo shrimp and cheesy grits.
"Our food and beer menus are designed to complement one another, and some of our dishes are even made using beer as an ingredient," a message on the business' website reads. "We're excited to suggest the perfect beer pairing to enhance the flavors of your meal."
Iron Hill's forthcoming Whitehall location is more welcome news for the Lehigh Valley Mall. In early August, it was reported that The Cheesecake Factory's first Lehigh Valley restaurant is slated to open later this year in part of the original Barnes & Noble space, which is being reconfigured to house Barnes & Noble and The Cheesecake Factory.
Barnes & Noble is currently operating out of a temporary location on the mall's lower level near JCPenney.
In recent months, the mall also welcomed two chains and bid farewell to a handful of others.
Face Foundrié, a chain of all-inclusive focused facial bars, opened July 21, in the mall's outdoor lifestyle center, next to Warby Parker.
Additionally, Kendra Scott, a lifestyle brand with gemstone-inspired collections that include fashion jewelry, fine jewelry, home goods and beauty, opened June 30 in the outdoor lifestyle center.
Store closures in recent months include All Weather Selvedge, a business specializing in denim jeans made from proprietary Japanese selvedge fabrics; and Track 23, a fashion company offering modern men's and women's apparel and accessories for all seasons.
Another brewery and restaurant, Pocono Brewery Company, also operates at the mall's outdoor lifestyle center. Pocono Brewery Company offers a variety of craft beer and food that include starters, salads and wood-fired pizza.