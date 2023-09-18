HANOVER TWP., Pa. – A fast-food chain that specializes in chicken finger meals is looking to expand its footprint in the Lehigh Valley.
Raising Cane’s, which has about 700 locations in 36 states, is seeking to open a location at 1836 Catasauqua Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
The site previously housed a Friendly’s restaurant, which closed in December.
The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company is seeking a special exception for “joint use of common parking lot spaces” at the site,” which will be reviewed at Tuesday’s meeting of the township planning commission, according to the meeting agenda.
The company’s desire to open a restaurant in Hanover Township is more good news for local Raising Cane’s fans.
In early August, another location of the Southern-based fast-food chain received preliminary/final land development plan approval from the Lower Macungie Board of Commissioners.
In Lower Macungie, Raising Cane's has proposed a 6,240-square-foot fast food establishment to occupy the remaining site of the Trexler Business Center, adjacent to Movie Tavern, the approved Wawa drive-thru and the First Commonwealth Credit Union headquarters.
Other regional Raising Cane’s locations can be found in lower Bucks County, Philadelphia and New York City.
According to its website, the restaurant chain features "bird specialists" who hand batter chicken that's marinated for 24 hours and then cooked to order for chicken fingers or chicken sandwiches. The chicken meals are complemented by a secret sauce, crinkle-cut fries, and coleslaw or Texas toast.
Raising Cane's founder and CEO Todd Graves opened his first location near Louisiana State University in 1996. It was named after Graves' yellow Labrador retriever.