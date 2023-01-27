EMMAUS, Pa. - A popular consignment shop selling gently used baby, children's and maternity items has found a new home in Lehigh County.
Let's Play Tag, which previously operated on Route 309 in the Germansville section of Heidelberg Township, in December moved to a larger space at 419 State Ave., Suite 1, in Emmaus.
The business will hold a grand reopening celebration - with discounts, giveaways and complimentary cookies, 2-6 p.m. Feb. 4 at its new location.
"It should be a really good time," owner Kaitlin Beltz said. "There may even be a sparkling apple juice toast."
Let's Play Tag was established about seven years ago, and Beltz took over operations about 18 months ago.
In addition to seeking more space, Beltz moved the business for more accessibility.
"I'm from this area - the Allentown/Bethlehem area," she said. "It's also more heavily populated. So, we can be of service to more families down this way."
Let's Play Tag carries clothing, toys, books and other items from around 300 consigners.
Customers can shop maternity clothing and accessories along with a wide array of baby and children's items, including clothing from preemie to size 18, blankets, baby gear and kids room decor.
Most items are secondhand, but the store does have a small section of brand new items, including children's dishware, sippy cups, teethers and other products that wear down more over time, Beltz said.
"We accept items relating from pregnancy up to teen years - so, kids of all ages," Beltz said. "Our tagline is 'consignment from bump to big kid.'"
The business also carries large items such as bouncers, cribs, highchairs and strollers. Car seats are not accepted.
"We try to limit our merchandise to items that have been manufactured within the past five years because we try to stay on top of the safety standards," Beltz said. "We want to offer customers a good selection of items that are safe, affordable and easy and fun for their kids to use."
Let's Play Tag is open for shopping 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and the store accepts consignment items 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on those days. Info: 610-767-4785.