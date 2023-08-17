QUAKERTOWN, Pa. — A sweet addition to the Quakertown area's retail roster is almost ready to welcome customers.
Crumbl Cookies, a popular cookie shop chain featuring a rotating menu of more than 200 flavors inspired by cakes, candies, pies and other sweet treats, is planning to open 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at 42 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township.
The locally-owned and -operated shop will occupy a renovated space in the Trainer's Station shopping center, next to the newly opened Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County ReStore.
Crumbl, the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation, was established in 2017 when cousins Jason McGowan (CEO) and Sawyer Hemsley (COO) opened their first Crumbl shop in Utah, while Hemsley was studying at Utah State University, according to a company description.
Over the past several years, the company has grown rapidly to more than 850 bakeries nationwide, including about two dozen stores in Pennsylvania.
Last year, two regional locations opened at the Northampton Crossings on Route 248 in Lower Nazareth Township; and Broadcasting Square on Papermill Road in Spring Township, near Reading.
Locations are known for their open-concept kitchens and signature pink packaging.
"From day one, it was important to [McGowan and Hemsley] that Crumbl customers see their cookies being mixed, balled, baked and dressed in real-time," a message on the business' website reads. "Equally as important were the high-quality ingredients used in each unique batch."
As Crumbl continued to expand, so did the company's flavor offerings. The brand's award-winning milk chocolate chip cookie has always been a staple on the menu with its chilled pink sugar cookie becoming a semi-permanent menu item soon after.
Crumbl then debuted its rotating menu concept, with the frequency and timing of the menu evolving over a year-long period until its iconic four flavor weekly rotation was established in late 2018. Since then, new flavors are added regularly, often weekly, in addition to current recipes being updated and improved.
The brand now focuses on developing "unique and delicious cookies" inspired by popular flavors, foods and various desserts, including pies, cakes and candies. Some cookies are served warm, while others are served chilled.
Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S'mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake and Galaxy Brownie. Weekly flavors are announced on Sundays on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts.
The Trainer's Station Crumbl Cookies shop, providing more than 60 career opportunities to the area, will be operated by partners Bobby Nelson, John Williams, James Axtell and Amy Stohlman.
The partners knew that they wanted to be a part of the Crumbl Crew after sinking their teeth into brand's popular warm chocolate chip cookies.
The team also operates a year-old Crumbl Cookies location in Oaks, Montgomery County, and they are planning to open a third location in the fall at The Court at Upper Providence in Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County, outside of Royersford, Nelson said.
"Together with their crew, they are thrilled to finally open their doors and begin bringing the people of Quakertown together over a box of the best cookies in the world," a news release states.
Nelson labels himself a "huge fan" of Crumbl Cookies, noting that some of his personal favorites include Apple Pie, Blueberry Muffin and Pineapple Upside Down Cake.
"The chocolate chip cookie also still stands up as one of my top five cookies," Nelson said.
This week, Crumbl is featuring the following flavors: Cookies & Cream, Hummingbird Cake, Snickerdoodle, Caramel Shortbread (featuring TWIX), and Mystery Cookie, in addition to Milk Chocolate Chip.
At the Trainer's Station Crumb Cookies shop, customers can order in person during the first five business days of the grand opening.
Shop hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.
Starting Wednesay, Aug. 23, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at crumblcookies.com.