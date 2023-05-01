BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular doughnut shop - dishing out unique varieties like caramel churro, Nutella maple bacon and pistachio raspberry cheesecake - is getting ready for a sweet expansion in the Lehigh Valley.
Donerds Donuts, specializing in handmade, artisanal doughnuts at 76 Broadway in Jim Thorpe, is planning to open its second regional location this summer at Fourth and New streets in south Bethlehem.
Husband and wife co-owners Andrew Underwood and Annabel Figueroa have noticed a large segment of Lehigh Valley customers frequenting their Carbon County store and wanted to offer a more convenient option for them.
The new venue, tentatively set to open the second week of July, will occupy a former laundromat space next to a Subway eatery.
"We're hoping for July 8," Underwood said of the Bethlehem shop's anticipated opening. "We're super pumped. It's a great spot to be in, and we think it's going to be really fun. A lot of cool things are happening on the South Side."
Underwood and Figueroa originally started selling their doughnuts in 2015 out of a refurbished 1981 Volkswagen bus in Santiago, Chile.
Figueroa is a Santiago native, while Underwood is from New Jersey, and the pair met and fell in love while Underwood was traveling in the South American country.
The couple's doughnuts exploded in popularity, leading them to open their first brick-and-mortar location in Chile in October 2019. Currently, two Donerds franchises operate in the country.
"There was an opening in the market as nobody was really doing doughnuts in Chile at the time," Underwood said. "So, we decided to start making doughnuts, and it just grew really quickly from there."
Soon after their Chilean expansion, Figueroa and Underwood moved to Jim Thorpe, where they opened their first regional store in early 2021.
Customers can enjoy classics like glazed, Boston cream and raspberry jelly, along with more unique varieties such as blueberry French toast, Oreo cheesecake and peanut butter cup (covered with half chocolate and half peanut butter with a peanut butter cup in the center). Most doughnuts are priced between $2 and $4.
There are also seasonal specials such as hot cocoa in the winter, strawberry rose in the spring, Key lime pie in the summer and apple cider pecan and pumpkin brulee in the fall.
The couple and their pastry chefs dub themselves "mad scientists" as they love creating new and exciting flavors.
"The cannoli doughnut is very popular as well as the blueberry cheesecake," Underwood said. "We've also got a Zombie Brain doughnut that we do for Halloween. That's a big hit."
The south Bethlehem store, with seating for around 12 customers, will serve about 18 doughnut varieties daily, in line with the Jim Thorpe location, Underwood said.
Donerds also offers made-on-site macarons, breakfast burritos and specialty coffee drinks, including nitro cold brew coffee available in flavors such as caramel French toast, Snickers and s'mores.
The business uses coffee from popular roaster Intelligentsia Coffee in Chicago, and Donerds also recently debuted its own blend, a medium roast featuring fresh, naturally processed coffees from Ethiopia and Brazil.
For all of its drinks, the business offers Pocono Organics CBD infusions, which help people relax when drinking tea and stay focused when drinking coffee.
In Bethlehem, customers should also anticipate specialty coffee beverages such as lattes and cappucino.
"It'll be the same menu that we have in Jim Thorpe, although we will have espresso-based drinks that we don't have in Jim Thorpe," Underwood said.
Figueroa and Underwood are still finalizing hours for the Bethlehem location, but Underwood anticipates it operating in a similar fasion to the Jim Thorpe shop - "probably 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. six days a week," he said.
For the latest Donerds Doughnuts' updates, follow the business' pages on Facebook and Instagram. Info: donerdsdonuts.com.