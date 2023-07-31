BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular Carbon County doughnut shop - dishing out unique varieties like caramel churro, Nutella maple bacon and pistachio raspberry cheesecake – is almost ready to welcome customers at its second regional location.
Donerds Donuts, specializing in handmade, artisanal doughnuts at 76 Broadway in Jim Thorpe, will hold a grand opening of its new shop at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at 3 E. Fourth St. in south Bethlehem.
Grand opening festivities will include music, an appearance by the Lehigh University mascot and a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce at 9 a.m. Also, the first 30 people to take a selfie in front of the business’ cartoon wall, share it on their social media and tag the business will get a free doughnut.
Husband and wife co-owners Andrew Underwood and Annabel Figueroa had originally planned to open the new shop a couple of weeks ago, but more time was needed to prepare for its debut.
“It’s been a long time coming, and it’s also been a lot of fun getting everything ready at this new location, and we are just about there!” Underwood said on Monday.
Underwood and Figueroa have noticed a large segment of Lehigh Valley customers frequenting their Carbon County store and wanted to offer a more convenient option for them.
The new Bethlehem shop will occupy a former laundromat space next to a Subway eatery.
"We're super pumped," Underwood said. "It's a great spot to be in, and we think it's going to be really fun. A lot of cool things are happening on the South Side."
Underwood and Figueroa originally started selling their doughnuts in 2015 out of a refurbished 1981 Volkswagen bus in Santiago, Chile.
Figueroa is a Santiago native, while Underwood is from New Jersey, and the pair met and fell in love while Underwood was traveling in the South American country.
The couple's doughnuts exploded in popularity, leading them to open their first brick-and-mortar location in Chile in October 2019. Currently, two Donerds franchises operate in the country.
"There was an opening in the market as nobody was really doing doughnuts in Chile at the time," Underwood said. "So, we decided to start making doughnuts, and it just grew really quickly from there."
Soon after their Chilean expansion, Figueroa and Underwood moved to Jim Thorpe, where they opened their first regional store in early 2021.
Customers can enjoy classics like glazed, Boston cream and raspberry jelly, along with more unique varieties such as blueberry French toast, Oreo cheesecake and peanut butter cup (covered with half chocolate and half peanut butter with a peanut butter cup in the center). Most doughnuts are priced between $2 and $4.
There are also seasonal specials such as hot cocoa in the winter, strawberry rose in the spring, Key lime pie in the summer and apple cider pecan and pumpkin brulee in the fall.
The couple and their pastry chefs dub themselves "mad scientists" as they love creating new and exciting flavors.
"The cannoli doughnut is very popular as well as the blueberry cheesecake," Underwood said. "We've also got a Zombie Brain doughnut that we do for Halloween. That's a big hit."
Donerd’s catalogue of doughnut varieties totals around 100, Underwood said, and the south Bethlehem store - with seating for around 12 customers - will serve about 16 doughnut varieties daily, in line with the Jim Thorpe location, Underwood said.
“We’re always introducing new varieties, and we’re open to suggestions, too,” Underwood said. “If customers have cool suggestions for doughnuts that they’d like to see, they can let us know, and we’ll try our best to incorporate them into our lineup.”
Donerds also offers made-on-site macarons and specialty coffee drinks, including caramel macchiato, pistachio cream iced lattes and nitro cold brew coffee available in flavors such as caramel French toast, Snickers, and s'mores.
The business uses coffee from popular roaster Intelligentsia Coffee in Chicago, and Donerds also recently debuted its own blend, a medium roast featuring fresh, naturally processed coffees from Ethiopia and Brazil.
For all of its drinks, the business offers Pocono Organics CBD infusions, which help people relax when drinking tea and stay focused when drinking coffee.
In Bethlehem, customers should also anticipate specialty coffee beverages such as lattes and cappucino.
"It'll be the same menu that we have in Jim Thorpe, although we will have espresso-based drinks that we don't have in Jim Thorpe," Underwood said.
The south Bethlehem store will operate 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
For the latest Donerds Doughnuts' updates, follow the business' pages on Facebook and Instagram. Info: donerdsdonuts.com.