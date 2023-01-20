UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt.
Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
The venue also is home to Allegheny Creek Brewing Company.
"We aren’t settled in yet, but we are working on it!" a post on Miller's Facebook page reads. "Grand opening dates coming soon!"
Miller's, which also has become known for its baked goods and family events, temporarily closed in late December as the new owner of the Mount Bethel Highway property had other plans for it, Miller's owner Sarah Gately-Wilson said.
Miller's originated as a working farm by original owners Donald and Ethel Miller in the 1950s. Their son, Leslie, joined the operation later, and Gately-Wilson eventually opened her version of the business in 2016.
At one point, the Millers had a feed mill and tens of thousands of chickens, Gately-Wilson said. But in the 1990s, they stopped housing chickens and just sold eggs from other regional farms, a practice that Gately-Wilson has continued.
When Gately-Wilson began renting the Mount Bethel Highway property six years ago, she expanded the variety of goods to include made-on-site items such as jams, salsa, candles and baked goods along with all-natural, pasture-raised beef and pork from her Old Stonehouse Farm, a working farm where she resides in Upper Mount Bethel.
She also began selling made-on-premises treats like cookies and cinnamon buns, and introduced agritourism attractions such as Easter egg hunts and fall corn mazes.
"We will continue to carry all of the products that you have come to rely on us for and we are excited to be able to expand on our bakery, farmer's market, take away food items and all of our seasonal fun events including our corn maze and pumpkin patch!" Gately-Wilson announced on the business' Facebook page.
At the new location of Miller's, customers will once again be able to shop local eggs, livestock feed, pet food and lawn and garden items alongside local honey from Heinsohn Farms, locally roasted coffee from Watergap Coffee Co., local cheese and other dairy products from Klein Farms, wine from Broken Willow Farm and produce from various nearby farms.
Additionally, local residents will continue to sell home décor and other items on consignment, and a wide assortment of vegetables, flowers, herbs and other plants will be available during the spring and summer months.
"We really changed it a lot," Gately-Wilson said of Miller's. "It used to be oriented to just your farmer who would walk in, know which livestock feeds he needs, grab them and go."
"It sold other items like propane, wood pellets and some lawn and garden stuff," she said, "but we brought in a whole new dynamic with a big farm market, lots of agritourism and community-based things, like our corn maze and pumpkin patch, that families could do on the weekends to have a nice afternoon of country."
Gately-Wilson also is looking to bring some farm animals, including a pig and donkey, to her Apple Blossom Village site as part of a petting zoo. At the business' former site, she occasionally offered pony rides.
"[Miller's] is a business, but it's really a business that brings joy to the community," Gately-Wilson said. "We're very community oriented — both with the local community and beyond. We have a lot of people who come out to visit us at least once or twice a month from New York City, Long Island and different locations to just come out, get some fresh air and enjoy the afternoon."
Since Miller's departure from Mount Bethel Highway, a new business, Scooter's at Miller's — offering local meats, produce, animal feed and other goods — opened at the same site.
Scooter's at Miller's is an extension of Scooter's Produce at Hop-a-long Farm, located about six miles east at 479 Sunrise Blvd. in Upper Mount Bethel.
Hop-a-long Farm was established in 2013 by the States/Strzalkowski family, headed by Warren "Scooter" States.
Scooter said he is leasing the Mount Bethel Highway property from new owner Clayton "Spark" Stine, a local grain farmer who purchased the property from Leslie Miller.
At Hop-a-long Farm, the States/Strzalkowski family raises and sells organic, grass-fed beef, poultry, pork and free-range eggs, and also grows organic fruits and vegetables.
Now, the locally grown and raised items will also be available for purchase on the Mount Bethel Highway property.
A variety of other local products, including animal feed from Albright's Mill in Kempton, raw honey from Heinsohn Farms in Lower Mount Bethel Township and eggs from Heisler's Egg Farm in Walker Township, Schuylkill County, also is available.
To stay up-to-date on Miller's move to Apple Blossom Village, follow the business' Facebook page, facebook.com/MillersEggRanch.